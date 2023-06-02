Watch live: Antony Blinken and Finnish counterpart sign joint statement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken and his Finnish counterpart speak in Helsinki on Friday, 2 June.

The US secretary of state and the Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto will sign a joint statement and make short remarks.

Mr Blinken has made a trip to Europe to "deepen transatlantic cooperation on top national security and economic priorities."

He is visiting Helsinki to highlight the US's relationship with Nato's newest ally.

So far he has visited Lulea, Sweden, where he co-chaired the fourth meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, holding discussions on technology, holding Russia accountable, and supporting Ukraine.

Mr Blinken met with Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson and Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström.

The US secretary of state's trip to Helsinki comes after he departed Norway, where he participated in an informal meeting of Nato foreign ministers to discuss the alliance's Vilnius summit which will be held in July.