AP News Digest 7:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-NATIONALIST KILLED — The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when a bomb exploded her car the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. Daria Dugina, 29, was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 410 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GLOBAL ECONOMY — It’s almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on. By Paul Wiseman and David McHugh. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

SOMALIA-EXTREMIST-ATTACK — Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. By Omar Faruk. SENT: 240 words, photos.

CHINA-DROUGHT — China’s agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. By Mark Schiefelbein. SENT: 540 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-GARY BUSEY — Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses after an appearance at a New Jersey fan convention this month. Police in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill said 78-year-old Busey was charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment. SENT: 160 words, photos.

LOST-RING-RETURNED — A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean. SENT: 280 words, photo.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FRONTLINE BABIES — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there’s just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital’s only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ALBANIA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE — The Albanian Defense Ministry says two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested for alleged espionage at a military plant in southern Albania. SENT: 250 words.

————————

NATIONAL

———————-

OBIT-DORLI-RAINEY — Dorli Rainey, who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement after she was pepper-sprayed by Seattle police in 2011, has died at 95. SENT: 380 words.

KENTUCKY STATE FAIR-ARRESTS — Authorities say several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. SENT: 120 words.

ABORTION-KANSAS-RECOUNT — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. SENT: 270 words.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

TURKEY-TRAFFIC TRAGEDIES — Turkish authorities are investigating a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people. SENT: 270 words, photo.

AFGHANISTAN-FLOODS — Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan overnight has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land. SENT: 170 words, photos.

INDIA-FLOODS — At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days. SENT: 190 words, photos.

INDONESIA-MONKEYPOX — A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SERBIA-WALL OF DEATH-PHOTO GALLERY — Stunt-driving enthusiasts waxed nostalgic when the “Wall of Death” came to Serbia’s capital. A cylinder-shaped wooden structure was put up by the Danube River in Belgrade so motorcyclists could drive up and around its walls, an act that appears to defy gravity but once was a fixture of carnivals in many parts of the world. SENT: 270 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————

BRITAIN-STRIKES — The first day of a planned strike at Britain’s biggest container port has started. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe walked off the job on Sunday over pay. The action raised fears of severe supply chain problems amid a series of summer walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. SENT: 290 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

BOX--USYK-JOSHUA — Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight. SENT: 680 words, photos.

——————————————

