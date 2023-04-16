AP News Digest 6 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

SUDAN — The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ABORTION-RIGHTS-MARCHES — Vice President Kamala Harris has urged Americans to take action during “a critical point in our nation’s history” as thousands of protesters demonstrated across the country against new limits to abortion rights making their way through the courts. By Bobby Caina Calvan and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 740 words, photos.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-AMERICAN ALLIES — While the Biden administration sees minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views of its allies and partners, that assessment will get its first real test when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets in Japan with counterparts from six of America’s closest foreign friends. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 640 words, photos.

EUROPE-CHINA — In the weeks since Chinese leader Xi Jinping won a third five-year term as president, setting him on course to remain in power for life, leaders and diplomats from around the world have beaten a path to his door. None more so than those from Europe. SENT: 940 words.

JAPAN-G7-FOREIGN-MINISTERS — Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world’s most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, confront China’s aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks. By Foster Klug. SENT: 710 words, photos.

DUBAI-FIRE — A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities say. SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine’s city of Sloviansk rose to 11 as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said. SENT: 620 words, photos.

———————————

MORE NEWS

———————————

INDIA-SHOOTING-ON-LIVE-TV — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials say. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MEXICO-RESORT-ATTACK — A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities say. SENT: 160 words.

HONOLULU-FATAL-SHOOTING — Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu, police say. SENT: 190 words.

FATAL-PARK-SHOOTING-LOUIVILLE — An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police say. SENT: 170 words.

SOC-HAITI-WOMEN'S-WORLD-CUP — The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy got a whirlwind visit to Haiti, but instead of being feted with a parade like in other countries it was only displayed during a small ceremony because of the country’s unrelenting violence. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HAWAII-ELVIS-RESORT-DEMOLITION — Demolition will soon begin on a resort once favored by Elvis Presley and other Hollywood royalty before it was heavily damaged by a hurricane three decades ago. The Coco Palms Resort on the island of Kauai will be torn down for a new 350-room hotel, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ITALY-ANCIENT DISCOVERY — Excavations in the ancient city of Paestum in southern Italy have unearthed seven terracotta bull heads and a figurine of the Greek god Eros riding a dolphin. SENT: 220 words, photos.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

TRAIN-DERAILMENT-MAINE — Several cars on a freight train have derailed and caught fire in rural Maine, officials and the train operator said. Three workers were hurt, but their injuries were said not to be life-threatening. SENT: 390 words, photo.

FERRY-ACCIDENT-WASHINGTON — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities say. SENT: 300 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

KOREAS-TENSION — South Korea’s military says it fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing a Chinese fishing boat. SENT: 530 words, photos.

INDONESIA-PAPUA CLASH — Separatist gunmen opened fire on a military post in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, killing at least six soldiers and leaving dozens of others missing, the army and the rebels say. SENT: 530 words.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israeli demonstrations against the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary have continued, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to pause the contentious proposals. Tens of thousands of people participated in the main protest held in the central city of Tel Aviv, while smaller demonstrations took place across the country. SENT: 190 words, photos.

——————————————————-

BUSINESS/TECHNOLOGY

———————————————————

CHINA-AUTO-SHOW — Global and Chinese automakers plan to unveil more than a dozen new electric SUVs, sedans and muscle cars this week at the Shanghai auto show, their first full-scale sales event in four years in a market that has become a workshop for developing electrics, self-driving cars and other technology. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MUSIC-SPOTIFY-HEARDLE — Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired it. SENT: 230 words, photo.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

————————————————

JAPAN-G7-CLIMATE —Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TAIWAN-SATELITE-LAUNCH — Flights out of northern Taiwan were delayed Sunday after China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris into waters north of the capital Taipei. SENT: 330 words.

———————

SPORTS

———————

BKN--NETS-76ERS —James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BKN--HAWKS-CELTICS — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BKN--KNICKS-CAVALIERS — Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, and Julius Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 as the New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1. SENT: 870 words, photos

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

