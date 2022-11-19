Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march
Several hundred Ukrainians and sympathizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana in marching through central Athens on Saturday
Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.
The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.
They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women's rights in Iran.
