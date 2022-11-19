Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.

The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.

They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women's rights in Iran.