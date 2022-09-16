AP News Digest 3:25 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces. The grave was discovered close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

TRUMP-FBI — A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 950 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-DESANTIS-FLIGHTS — Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies. By Rodrique Ngowi. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHARLES-US PRESIDENTS — King Charles III may have waited decades to take his seat on Britain’s throne. But the years he spent as a prince-in-waiting were not for naught. In that time, Charles has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who served during his lifetime. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

GAZA-ANCIENT-MOSAIC — A Palestinian farmer in the Gaza Strip has discovered a rare mosaic on his property. The man says he stumbled upon it while planting an olive tree last spring and quietly excavated it over several months with his son. Experts say the discovery of the mosaic — which includes 17 well-preserved images of animals and birds — is one of Gaza’s greatest archaeological treasures. By Fares Akram. SENT: 760 words, photos.

————————————————————

MORE ON BRITAIN-ROYALS

————————————————————-

BRITAIN-ROYALS — Thousands of mourners waited for hours in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lays in state at Britain’s Parliament. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. By Jill Lawless and Mike Corder. SENT: 965 words, photos, videos. WITH: BRITAIN-ROYALS-THE LATEST; BRITAIN-QUEEN-NEXT-STEPS -- What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest. SENT: 335 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-THE-LONG-QUEUE — Waiting in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II is a singular event — no matter who you are. AP correspondent Samya Kullab was No. 3,017 in the queue one day this week outside Westminster Hall. The line was full of people touched by the queen’s death in different ways. And as they wait in line and chat, they find things they have in common — and realize that they’d have never met if it were not for this singular event. In nearly eight hours in line, Kullab is able to make a bit more sense of the outpouring that the monarch’s death brought to Britain. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-BRITAIN-ROYAL-MAORI — The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has reignited debate in New Zealand about whether it should continue recognizing Britain’s monarch as its symbolic head of state or take the final step toward independence by becoming a republic. SENT: 720 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

UNITED-NATIONS-GLOBAL-FOOD-EMERGENCY — The U.N. food chief warns that the world is facing “a global emergency of unprecedented magnitude,” with up to 345 million people marching toward starvation — and 70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine. SENT: 800 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR FUNDING — The Biden administration is set to announce it will send roughly another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine. SENT: 390 words, photos. With US-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS — The Biden administration slaps sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. SENT: 280 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NUCLEAR PLANT — The U.N. atomic agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors has passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. Increased shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks has heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster. SENT: 500 words, photos.

———————-

TRENDING

———————-

HAWAII-COLD-CASE-NEVADA-ARREST — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state. SENT: 530 words, photo.

MYSTIKAL-RAPE-CHARGE — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-ANTISEMITIC SWEATSHIRT — A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is sentenced to 75 days of imprisonment. SENT: 690 words, photo.

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

UNITED STATES-SOUTH AFRICA — Presidents Joe Biden and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa are set for White House talks on Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate issues, trade and more. By Mogomotsi Magome and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 590 words, photo. UPCOMING: 750 words after 2:15 p.m. meeting.

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA GOVERNOR — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. SENT: 480 words, photos.

RAIL STRIKE-BIDEN-POLITICS — President Biden hails a labor agreement that avoided a strike that would have shutdown railroads across the country as a win for America. It’s also a win for him politically, allowing him to sidestep what could have been an economic debacle before November’s midterm elections. By Josh Boak and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

BIDEN-EXTREMISM — On the 59th anniversary of the Birmingham, Alabama church bombing, the Biden administration is announcing new actions to help prevent hate-fueled violence. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — Democrats punt a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.” SENT: 820 words, photos.

BIDEN-OFFSHORE WIND — The Biden administration announces plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. SENT: 900 words, photos.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

NAZI LOOTED-ART — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required by law to let the public know about those dark chapters in their provenance through placards displayed with the stolen objects. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch of rainfall over several days — to the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CHILDREN'S-HOSPITAL-HARASSMENT — Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a woman accused of calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital amid a barrage of harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths. SENT: 600 words.

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told that tap water is safe to consume. But Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own. SENT: 660 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

SOUTH-KOREA-CHINA — China’s top legislator was set to meet South Korean leaders including new President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul as Yoon’s push to buttress a military alliance with Washington has caused concerns that it could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CLIMATE-VANESSA-NAKATE — A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel’s fifth elections in less than four years, a move that could dilute the minority’s political influence and aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power. SENT: 780 words, photos.

EL-SALVADOR-PRESIDENT — President Nayib Bukele announced Thursday night on El Salvador’s Independence Day that he will seek re-election to a second five-year term. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ISRAEL-ELECTION — A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel’s fifth elections in less than four years, a move that could dilute the minority’s political influence and aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power. SENT: 350 words, photo.

GERMANY-ENERGY — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. SENT: 190 words, photo.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————-

PAKISTAN FLOODS-CLIMATE — A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan’s floods by up to 50%. But the authors of Thursday’s study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm’s way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. SENT: 710 words, photos.

————————————————-

BUSINESS/TECH

—————————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease away from more interest rate hikes. SENT: 550 words, photos.

UBER-CYBERSECURITY — Uber said Thursday that it reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network. A security engineer said the intruder provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial systems at the ride-hailing service. SENT: 470 words.

CHINA-ECONOMY — Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. SENT: 440 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FBN--CHARGERS-CHIEFS — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 805 words, photos. With FBN--CHARGERS-HURTING HERBERT. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--TENNIS MOVES FORWARD — The timing of it all hardly could be more symbolic: All within a span of two weeks, Serena Williams plays what is believed to be her last match at age 40, Roger Federer announces he’ll be retiring at 41, Iga Swiatek wins her third Grand Slam title at 21, and Carlos Alcaraz collects his first at 19. After so much handwringing in recent years about what would become of tennis once transcendent superstars such as Williams and Federer leave the game, the sport does seem to be in good hands as it prepares to move on. Federer said Thursday he will exit after the Laver Cup next week. Williams lost in the third round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 2. By Howard Fendrich.SENT: 785 words, photos. With TEN--FEDERER APPRECIATION. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.