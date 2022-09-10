AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BRITAIN-QUEEN — King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service,” as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. Charles, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role of king, addressed a nation grieving the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video. Developing. WITH: BRITAIN-QUEEN-THE-LATEST. and BRITAIN-QUEEN-NEXT STEPS (both sent). Find all our coverage in the AP Newsroom hub.

BRITAIN-QUEEN-A-NATION-MOURNS — Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn a queen they lost this week after she spent 70 years on the throne. But beyond its size, the pilgrimage was remarkable for what it underscored — the many roles that visitors said the monarch occupied in the lives of those she could never know. Flowers, notes and tributes dotted the landscape around the palace on the day that Queen Elizabeth’s son, Charles, first addressed the nation as king. By Nation Writer Adam Geller. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-DEBATES — With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of debates as a forum for voters to evaluate candidates may be the latest casualty of the nation’s polarized political climate. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Democratic leaders as part of his vote pushing the party’s highest legislative priority across the finish line last month. Now, he’s ready to collect. But many environmental advocacy groups and lawmakers are balking. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian forces claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. By Hanna Arhirova and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MORE ON THE DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

BRITAIN-QUEEN-CURRENCIES — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. SENT: 940 words, photos.

BRITAIN QUEEN-TRANSITION TO KING — As the United Kingdom mourns a beloved queen, the nation is already wondering how King Charles III will reign and whether his monarchy will depart from the traditions of his mother. If his first full day on the throne is any indication, Charles seemed ready to chart at least a slightly different course. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II-SPORTS CANCELLATIONS — The Premier League postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across a mourning Britain. SENT: 625 words, photos.

TRENDING

5 SHOT-MINNEOSOTA — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CROATIA-TRAIN-COLLISION — A passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities say. SENT 190 words, photos.

NAVY-FAT LEONARD — The U.S. government has posted a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” who disappeared weeks before he was set to be sentenced for one of the largest bribery scandals in the nation’s military history. SENT: 230 words, photos.

FOUR-KILLED-NORTH-DAKOTA — A dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field, authorities say. SENT: 160 words, photo.

R KELLY — The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. SENT: 720 words.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

ENERGY-SMALL-NUCLEAR-REACTORS — A global search for alternative sources to Russian energy during the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on smaller, easier-to-build nuclear power stations, which proponents say could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older model mega-plants. SENT: 910 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NIGHTTIME ATTACKS — It is at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. Little more than 7 miles southwest of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has seen increasingly frequent attacks. SENT: 720 words, photos.

PENTAGON-WEAPONS — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots. SENT: 500 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TRUMP-FBI — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team propose candidates to serve as an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret information found in an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home. The two sides disagree on the scope of duties to be performed by the so-called special master. By Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ABORTION-LEGISLATION — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California’s capital to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. SENT: 910 words, photos.

BIDEN-CHEMICAL SAFETY BOARD — A new report says the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is hindered by a lack of staffing, leadership disputes and a backlog of investigations. SENT: 620 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-LGBTQ CAMPUS CLUB — The Supreme Court temporarily blocks a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. SENT: 190 words.

NATIONAL

PRIDE-AND-PUSHBACK — At the first Boise Pride Festivals roughly three decades ago, Joseph Kibbe and his friends had to hide their faces and were greeted by protesters holding nooses. Now the festival has grown dramatically, but a wave of political pressure and threats has Kibbe and other organizers feeling like the state is in a backslide. The opposition was sparked by an event dubbed “Drag Kids.” Organizers envisioned kids dressed in rainbow tutus lip-syncing to classic Pride anthems. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SEATTLE-TEACHERS-STRIKE — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones says the district and the Seattle Education Association have made “tremendous progress” toward ending a strike that has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for about 49,000 students. SENT: 640 words, photos.

TEXAS-NETHERLANDS-ROYAL-VISIT — A visit to Houston by the Dutch queen has highlighted a long friendship between Texas and the Netherlands that grew from their fight against a mutual enemy: flooding. Queen Maxima on Friday visited Houston, where she met with the mayor and other officials and heard about how the Netherlands has helped the fourth largest U.S. city become more resilient to flooding following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TRIBES-OIL DRILLING — A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER-BIRTH CERTIFICATES — Montana health officials have made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. SENT: 470 words, photos.

DOMINICAN-BASEBALL-LAWSUIT — Two baseball players in the Dominican Republic have sued the Los Angeles Angels, charging the team breached verbal signing agreements made when they were young teenagers, a lawyer says. SENT: 360 words.

INTERNATIONAL

CLIMATE-CARBON-MARKETS — Locals living in once-heavily forested regions across Africa are starting to find their land in high demand as governments and companies seek to improve their climate credentials through carbon credit schemes, where tree-planting offsets carbon dioxide emissions. African governments are now hoping to garner a larger share of the global carbon market. SENT: 840 words, photos

NEW-ZEALAND-BOAT-CAPSIZE — Five people have died in New Zealand after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued. SENT: 480 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

MED-ORGAN-TRANSPLANTS — The U.S. counted its millionth organ transplant, a milestone that advocates hope will encourage more donors -- but one that comes as the nation’s transplant system is under unprecedented pressure to improve. SENT: 820 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

TV-EMMYS PREVIEW — Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” SENT: 860 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN--US OPEN — Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory to advance to his first Grand Slam final. Alcaraz moved ahead Friday night by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch, then four of the last five. Tiafoe saved a match point in the fourth set and forced a fifth by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament. Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line. The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. With TEN--US Open-Tiafoe; TEN--US Open-Women’s Final; TEN--US Open-Men’s Doubles (all sent).

