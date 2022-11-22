AP News Digest 3:30 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING-HEROES — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the Colorado Springs club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. Fierro is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a 22-year-old man armed with multiple firearms. By Jesse Bedayn and Sam Metz. SENT: 670 words, photos, videos.

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. The vigil came as the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized after Saturday night’s attack in which five people were killed and another 17 suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. By Thomas Peipert, Jesse Bedayn and Brittany Peterson. SENT: 980 words, photos. Also see MORE ON COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING below.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city, in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java, was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. By Andi Jatmiko and Edna Tarigan. SENT: 900 words, photos. With INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-EXPLAINER — Why was Indonesia’s shallow quake so deadly?

CONGRESS-SENATE-51ST VOTE — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years, but holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. Getting that 51st vote makes legislating much easier than in a 50-50 split with the vice president breaking ties. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 830 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS-FORGOTTEN PROVINCE — Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, notorious for under-development, bad governance, corruption, and a long-running insurgency. When catastrophic floods submerged vast swaths of the country this summer, about 75% of Baluchistan’s population was affected, more than any other flood-hit province in the country. Yet government red tape is making it difficult to reach devastated areas, and much of the pre-flood infrastructure has been washed away, further hampering aid efforts. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 990 words, photos.

COP27-CONFLICT-FOOD INSECURITY — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for several years. Now climate change is an added disaster for those already struggling for survival. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

———————————————

MORE ON COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING

———————————————

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING-GAY BAR — In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could just be themselves. But that was shattered this weekend when a gunman entered the club as people were drinking and dancing, killing five people and injuring 25 others. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video.

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING-VICTIMS VIGNETTES — A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds. SENT: 960 words, photos.

———————-

WORLD CUP

———————-

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 880 words, photos. With WCUP-PHOTO-GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 2.

—————————

ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-STATE LEGISLATURES-REDISTRICTING — Democrats won a majority of votes in the Michigan House and Senate as well as legislative majorities, and the difference this time was that candidates ran in new districts drawn by a citizens commission instead of ones crafted by Republican lawmakers. UPCOMING: 1,110 words, photos by 5 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-HOUSE — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in California’s Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. SENT: 340 words, photo.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

CHRISLEYS-FEDERAL CHARGES — Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case. SENT: 700 words, photo.

MUSK-TWITTER-GREENE — Musk reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Twitter. SENT: 300 words, photo.

49ERS-CARDINALS — Jimmy Garoppolo throws for four TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City. SENT: 960 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-KIM’S DAUGHTER — Seoul: Kim’s daughter unveiled last week is his second child. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRGINIA-VIRGINIA TECH-CANCELED — Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed. SENT: 320 words, photo.

TV-JEOPARDY CHAMPION — Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament. SENT: 250 words, photos.

WHITE HOUSE-HOLIDAYS — President Joe Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

————————-

COVID-19

————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK CHINA — Anti-virus controls that are confining millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS — Sexual assault victims in New York will get a one-time opportunity to sue over their abuse starting, under a new law expected to bring a wave of allegations against prison guards, middle managers, doctors and a few prominent figures including former President Donald Trump. SENT: 800 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

CHINA-DEADLY FIRE — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SOLOMON ISLANDS-EARTHQUAKE — A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. SENT: 380 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — Malaysia’s election uncertainty deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner. SENT: 540 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

RAIL STRIKE IMPACT-EXPLAINER — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

OECD-GLOBAL ECONOMY — The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development issues its latest forecast for the world economy and for individual major nations. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 640 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

BEHIND THE CALL — Thirty-three years after "The Great Train Robbery" that sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and picks the Cowboys turned into their 1990s dynasty, the Denver Broncos might very well have "The Big Bamboozle" with Russell Wilson flopping since his arrival from Seattle. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————-

UGANDA-GRAMMYS — Grammy Awards nominee Eddy Kenzo doesn’t know precisely when he was born, a quirk of personal history that goes to the heart of how the Ugandan singer sees himself: a humble man who’s sometimes anxious about what happens next. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CUBA-OBIT-PABLO MILANES — Pablo Milanés, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, has died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79. SENT: 1,050 words, photo.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.