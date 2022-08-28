AP News Digest 5:45 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

TRUMP-FBI-WHAT’S NEXT -- A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With TRUMP-FBI-SPECIAL MASTER — Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. SENT: 700 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CHECHEN FIGHTERS — Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MEDIC — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 510 words, photos, video.

VENICE-FILM-FESTIVAL-PREVIEW — Cinema’s biggest stars just seem to shine a bit brighter at the Venice International Film Festival, which begins this week in the Northern Italian city. Think of Lady Gaga, a woman who has never shied away from a grand entrance, somehow topping even herself delicately perched over the edge of a moving water taxi and vamping for the cameras like a classic screen siren. Or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck evoking old Hollywood glamour to make their official debut as a couple just last year. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

TRENDING

MTV-VMAS — The MTV Video Music Awards are back with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue. SENT: 270 words, photo.

BRITAIN-PRINCESS DIANA-CAR AUCTIONED — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for $764,000 at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. SENT: 190 words, photos.

RACIAL SLUR-FAN BANNED — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match, the university has said in a statement. SENT: 410 words.

OBIT-WHITE HOUSE PASTRY CHEF — The man who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef has died. Roland Mesnier was 78. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS-HARASSMENT — Medical providers at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., have become the latest targets of social media campaigns harassing U.S. hospitals for the treatments they offer transgender youths. SENT: 320 words.

DUTCH SOLDIERS SHOT-INDIANA — Authorities say three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis following what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. SENT: 250 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-FLORIDA — Democrat Charlie Crist has tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. SENT: 580 words, photos.

MASTRIANO-CONFEDERATE-UNIFORM — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. SENT: 360 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DELTA-FLIGHT-PASSENGERS INJURED — Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. SENT: 110 words.

INDIANA-REFINERY-FIRE-FUEL-RULES — Michigan’s governor is lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. SENT: 230 words.

GRAND-CANYON-DEATH — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement. SENT: 80 words.

INTERNATIONAL

NIGERIA-UNIVERSITY-STRIKE — A strike declared by lecturers in Nigerian public universities has now clocked six months, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students who do not have other means of learning. Such strikes are common in this West African nation with more than 100 public universities. The latest, however, further hurts an education sector that has been underfunded for many years and which is yet to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown when a similar strike lasted for most of 2020. SENT: 720 words, photos.

US-TAIWAN — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. SENT: 210 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials say, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” SENT: 550 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-TRUCK-CRASH — The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition. SENT 220 words.

SERBIA-KOSOVO — The European Union’s foreign policy chief announced Saturday that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on how to resolve a dispute over their identity documents, settling one of the problems that have sparked the latest tensions between the former Balkan war foes. SENT: 470 words, photo.

HUNGARY-WEATHER AGENCY — An elaborate fireworks display has taken place under calm skies in Hungary’s capital. That comes after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country’s top meteorologists over their weather predictions. SENT: 480 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

BUSINESS/ TECHNOLOGY

FEDERAL-RESERVE-DIVERSITY -- The Federal Reserve's leadership has become its most diverse ever. There are more female, Black and openly gay officials contributing to the central bank’s interest-rate decisions than at any time in its 109-year history. Many are also far less wealthy than the officials they have replaced. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-BOB LuPONE — Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76. SENT: 490 words.

SPORTS

TEN—US-OPEN — Emma Raducanu is not a fan of the word “pressure” as she gets ready to open the defense of her 2021 U.S. Open title. She came out of nowhere to win the championship a year ago, beating another unseeded teenager, Leylah Fernandez, in the final. Raducanu was just 18 and ranked 150th and became the first player to go through qualifying rounds at a Grand Slam tournament along the way to earning the trophy. Her win-loss record since then is 15-18 and she has lost in the second round at each major this season. SENT: 880 words, photos.

FBN-ON-FOOTBALL-BILLS-INVESTIGATION — The Buffalo Bills said they conducted a “thorough” investigation into rape allegations against Matt Araiza yet coach Sean McDermott admitted he learned new details since a civil lawsuit was filed agianst the rookie punter on Thursday. The team said it wasn’t aware of Araiza’s involvement in the incident before the draft but at least two other teams knew the player was being investigated. Clearly, the Bills didn’t do their homework. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NBA-FRAUD-INDICTMENT — Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league’s health plan, authorities said. SENT: 260 words, photos.

