AP News Digest 3 am

SUDAN — Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others from Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday. While world powers like the U.S. and Britain airlifted their diplomats from the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese desperately sought to flee the chaos. Many risked dangerous roads to cross the northern border into Egypt. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, video. With UNITED-STATES-SUDAN — Special forces swiftly evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Sudan.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv’s long-awaited spring counteroffensive. By David Rising and Joanna Kozlowska. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

REVIVING DOWNTOWNS — A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic. Conversion projects are underway in cities like New York, Washington, Pittsburgh and Dallas. By Mae Anderson, Ashraf Khalil and Michael Casey. SENT: 1,540 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,040 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has been hiding in plain sight all along. The contours of the 2024 campaign that Biden will formally launch as soon as this week will look a lot like his messaging and policy moves from the past few months: Play up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS — A new sense of urgency is growing among Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party — especially former President Donald Trump — work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,340 words, photos. With JAPAN-US-DESANTIS — DeSantis in Japan ahead of expected U.S. presidential bid.

CLIMATE-ITALY-DROUGHT — Italy’s largest river, that’s home to fishers and boats, feeds rich farmlands, powers turbines and quenches local populations across its banks and delta, is already as low as it was last summer, sparking fears of precariously dry months ahead with those who rely on it having to scramble for alternative, water-saving plans. By Paolo Santalucia. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

MUSIC-LIZZO-DRAG QUEENS — Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law. SENT: 220 words, photo.

MUSIC-MORGAN WALLEN CANCELS SHOW — Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice. SENT: 200 words, photo.

BED-BATH-&-BEYOND-BANKRUPTCY FILING — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT — Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TEXAS PROM PARTY SHOOTING — Nine teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting. SENT: 210 words.

WANDERING SEA LION EUTHANIZED — SeaWorld euthanizes sick sea lion found on San Diego freeway. SENT: 240 words.

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — A federal jury is set to hear closing arguments in the historic trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep Trump in power. UPCOMING: 940 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.; trial resumes at 9 a.m.

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING — Jury selection is scheduled to get underway for the federal trial of Robert Bowers in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history, the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and injured others. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Trump’s behavior toward women, long a source of flashpoints in his political career, now faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

CHALLENGED BOOKS — The American Library Association releases its annual list of the most challenged library books. By National Writer Hillel Italie. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 6 a.m.

KENYA-CULT DEATHS — Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. SENT: 250 words, photos, video.

AUSTRALIA-STRATEGIC-REVIEW — Australia needs to spend more money on defense, make its own munitions and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China’s military buildup challenges regional security, according to a government-commissioned review. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NBCUNIVERSAL-JEFF SHELL — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry’s renowned executives, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced. SENT: 340 words, photo.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN-TRADE — South Korea formally restored Japan to its list of countries it gives preferential treatment in trade, three years after the neighbors downgraded each other’s trade status amid a diplomatic row fueled by historical grievances. SENT: 650 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed ahead of a U.S. economic update this week that is expected to show growth slowing. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ED SHEERAN-COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT — Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” SENT: 810 words, photos.

