AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

MENTAL-HEALTH-PATIENT-DEATH — Video from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned to the ground by deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, according to relatives of the man and their attorneys who viewed the footage. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, audio.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The Biden administration has released video of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone as the U.S. sought to hold Russia responsible for the collision that led to the drone’s crash into the Black Sea without escalating already fraught tensions with the Kremlin. By Karl Ritter, Aamer Madhani and Dino Hazell. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video.

IRAQ-ANNIVERSARY — Today’s Iraq is a world away from the terror that followed the U.S. invasion to depose Saddam Hussein 20 years ago this week. A new generation is eager to turn away from the sectarianism of the past and heal the nation’s divisions. In dozens of Associated Press interviews this month from Baghdad to Fallujah, young Iraqis deplored the loss of stability that followed Saddam’s ouster and the occupation. But most said the war is behind them, and they were hopeful about nascent freedoms and opportunities to pursue their dreams. By John Daniszewski. SENT: 3,010 words, photos, video. With IRAQ-ANNIVERSARY-TIMELINE — Timeline of events: 20 years since U.S.-led invasion of Iraq (sent). An Abridged version of 1,000 words is also available.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile to “strike fear into the enemies” as South Korea and Japan agreed at a summit to work closely on regional security with the United States and staged military exercises around the region. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-IRELAND — President Joe Biden is set to host Ireland’s prime minister, after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the longstanding St. Patrick’s Day meetup two years in a row. By Colleen Long. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10:30 a.m. meeting.

GEORGE SANTOS — Besieged Republican Rep. George Santos has admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story, but the newly elected congressman is refusing calls to quit. His approach signals the new norms taking hold amid the deepening of a post-truth era in Congress. Pressed about it, Santos declares, “Truth still matters very much.” By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

MILITARY SUICIDES — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders improvements in access to mental health care to reduce suicides in the military, but holds off on endorsing recommendations to restrict gun and ammunition purchases by young troops. SENT: 610 words, photo, audio.

MEXICO-CHILD-KILLER — Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department has said. SENT: 300 words.

CALIFORNIA-JAIL-ESCAPE — An inmate who organized a daring, elaborate Southern California jailbreak in 2016 was found guilty Thursday of the escape but acquitted of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run, authorities say. SENT: 360 words, photo.

NEW-ZEALAND-TIK-TOK-BAN — New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation’s Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones, officials say. SENT: 270 words, photo.

WRESTLER DEATH-LAWSUIT — A Kentucky university says it has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler during practice. SENT: 350 words, photo.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-TRUMP — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading Republican presidential prospect, has emerged as a potent force in national politics while eschewing the personal connections, intimate moments and unscripted questions that have long fueled successful White House bids. His rivals, led by Donald Trump, are working to highlight DeSantis’ go-it-alone approach and impersonal style. By Steve Peoples and Jill Colvin. UPCOMING: 1,270 words, photos by 5:15 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-RUTH BADER GINSBURG — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women’s rights whose death ahead of the 2020 election allowed the Supreme Court to become more conservative, will be remembered during ceremonies Friday at the high court. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 410 words, photo by 6 a.m. Event at 1:45 p.m.

BIDEN-CLIMATE — President Joe Biden has made fighting climate change a core part of his agenda. But his recent decision to give the go-ahead to an oil drilling project in Alaska has infuriated environmental activists. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

FLIGHT ATTACK-MENTAL HEALTH — A Massachusetts man accused of attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the plane’s emergency door on a cross-country flight has directed attention to passengers with mental health illnesses. One passenger who sat near Francisco Torres on the flight from Los Angeles to Boston says he didn’t exhibit any unusual behavior until he launched his attack. Most experts say there isn’t a whole lot that airlines can or should be doing. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-ABORTION-PILL — Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to people in other states would be protected from prosecution under a new bill to be unveiled Friday in the state Legislature. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR-SAN QUENTIN — The infamous state prison on San Francisco Bay that has been home to the largest death row population in the United States will be transformed into a lockup where less-dangerous prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation under a new plan from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. SENT: 770 words, photos.

ABORTION-FLORIDA — A proposal to ban abortions at six weeks in Florida received overwhelming approval from a state House committee with Democrats acknowledging there was nothing they could do to stop it from eventually becoming law. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOLDIER-DEAD-TEXAS — The U.S. military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with murder, suicide and sexual assault among its troops. SENT: 200 words.

FLORIDA-DESANTIS-DRAG SHOW — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration moves to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show. SENT: 370 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

JAPAN-SOUTH-KOREA — Japan and South Korea agreed to resume regular visits between their leaders and take steps to resolve a trade dispute during a long-awaited summit Thursday. Japan’s prime minister called their meeting a “big step” to rebuilding the two nations’ security and economic ties as they try to overcome a century of difficult history. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video.

MOLDOVA-LANGUAGE BILL — Moldovan lawmakers have voted in favor of a divisive bill that will replace references to the country’s official national language from Moldovan to Romanian in the Constitution and in legislation. SENT: 430 words.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR — The U.N. special envoy to Myanmar says widespread popular resistance to the military’s brutal repression shows no sign of abating across much of the country. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SALVADOR-GANG CRACKDOWN — El Salvador’s congress has voted to approve yet another extension of emergency rules allowing police to round up suspected members of street gangs. SENT: 390 words.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares have advanced in Asia, tracking a rally on Wall Street after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to First Republic Bank, the lender investors had focused on in their latest hunt for troubles in the banking industry. SENT: 630 words, photos, audio.

BANK COLLAPSE — Eleven of the biggest U.S. banks have announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank in an effort to prevent it from becoming the third to fail in less than a week and head off a broader banking crisis. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 580 words, photos, video, audio. With: BANK COLLAPSE-SOLUTIONS -- Experts, banks look for ideas to stop next bank failure; BANK COLLAPSE-FED-LENDING — Fed lent $300 billion in emergency funds to banks in the past week ( both sent).

MICROSOFT-OFFICE-AI — Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. SENT: 300 words, photo.

——————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

——————————————-

MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK PILL — Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid has won another vote of confidence from U.S. health advisers, clearing the way for its full regulatory approval by the Food and Drug Administration. SENT: 540 words, photos.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

HONG-KONG-BOY-BAND-MIRROR — Hong Kong’s most popular boy band Mirror, a major driving force behind the revival of the local pop music scene, launched its first English song, hoping to bring the city’s tunes to music lovers globally. SENT: 860 words, photos, video

PEOPLE-Q&A-PARIS HILTON — Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. Hilton became famous as a teen living in New York with her parents at the Waldorf Astoria where she became a gossip column staple. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————-

BBN--METS-DIAZ INJURY — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic. SENT: 550 words, photos.

BKN—WARRIORS-GRIZZLIES’ BAD BLOOD — For Golden State, Stephen Curry says playing Memphis is just a matchup with a talented team. Jaren Jackson Jr. says the Grizzlies see it as a rivalry. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 745 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

————————

