AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

STATE OF THE UNION — President Joe Biden exhorts Congress to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. By Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,560 words, photos, videos. With STATE OF THE UNION-TAKEAWAYS — Biden calls for unity and tries to emphasize conciliation over conflict; STATE OF THE UNION-TEXT. Also see MORE ON STATE OF THE UNION below.

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE — The death toll from the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria has climbed past 9,400, making it the deadliest seismic event in more than a decade. Thinly stretched rescue teams, meanwhile, worked through the night, pulling more bodies from the rubble of the thousands of buildings downed by the catastrophic temblor. By Mehmet Guzel, Ghaith Alsayed and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 800 words, photos, videos. With SYRIA-TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-NEWBORN — Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town; TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE-AID-GLANCE; TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST; DEADLIEST EARTHQUAKES-GLANCE.

SCORING RECORD — LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against Oklahoma City, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With SCORING RECORD-THE BIG NIGHT — James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in L.A.

TYRE NICHOLS-OFFICERS — Documents released provided a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. By Adrian Sainz, Travis Loller and Jonathan Mattise. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-FACING-DEMOLITION — After a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in east Jerusalem, the deadliest attack in the contested capital since 2008, Israel’s new far-right national security minister called not only for the sealing of the assailant’s family home, but also the immediate demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes built without permits in the Israeli-annexed sector of the city. For many Palestinians, the accelerating pace of home demolitions is part of the new ultranationalist government’s broader battle for control of east Jerusalem. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country’s army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 830 words, photos.

———————-

MORE ON STATE OF THE UNION

———————-

STATE OF THE UNION-ANALYSIS — Joe Biden is preparing to launch a reelection campaign despite Democrats’ doubts over whether the octogenarian should seek a second term. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

STATE OF THE UNION-POLICING — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear Biden’s address. SENT: 640 words, photos.

STATE OF THE UNION-GOP RESPONSE — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders paints a dystopian portrait of the country in her rebuttal to Biden’s address, leaning heavily into Republican culture war issues and accusing Biden of pursuing “woke fantasies.” SENT: 720 words, photos.

STATE OF THE UNION-SANTOS-ROMNEY – Embattled Rep. George Santos gets a prime spot for the State of the Union address – and a rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————-

TRENDING

———————-

DALLAS ZOO-MISSING ANIMALS — Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again. SENT: 670 words, photos.

MEDIA-SPRINGSTEEN’S BACKSTREETS — After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting down. SENT: 450 words, photo.

CHINA-HONG KONG-SIMPSONS — Disney cuts Simpsons “forced labor” episode in Hong Kong. SENT: 380 words, photo.

NASCAR-MEXICO-KYLE BUSCH-GUN — NASCAR’S Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation . SENT: 490 words, photo.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

CHASING HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — Canadian police confirmed they are pursuing a criminal case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. SENT: 480 words, photo.

EL PASO SHOOTING — The man accused in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 has said in court filings he will plead guilty to federal charges. SENT: 840 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 4 p.m.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-AIR QUALITY-EXPLAINER — The AP explains the risks behind the substance that was burned in the Ohio train derailment, the resulting air quality concerns and how it’s being monitored. SENT: 690 words, photos.

MISSOURI EXECUTION — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. SENT: 730 words, photo.

———————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————-

ENDANGERED SPECIES-CONSERVATION — The Biden administration proposed regulatory changes to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if the actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CLIMATE-SPAIN-STORKS — Europe’s storks used to fly south to Africa’s Sahel region to spend the winter, stopping off in Spain along the way. But with higher temperatures caused by climate change and abundant food available at open-air waste disposal sites, most adult storks no longer make the long and exhausting journey. SENT: 830 words, photos.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia after stocks rallied on Wall Street following comments by the chair of the Federal Reserve signaling that last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself sway its stance on interest rates hikes. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 610 words, photos.

——————-

SPORTS

——————-

TOKYO SCANDAL — A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives were arrested in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games. SENT: 360 words, photo.

———————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————-

