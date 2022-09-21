AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Putin also warned the West that “it’s not a bluff” that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory. The total number of reservists drafted in the partial mobilization is 300,000, officials said. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 880 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — will be among those who have their say on the second day of the U.N. General Assembly’s first fully in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began. But the biggest draw will likely be the only leader to be seen and heard but not actually there in the flesh: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky, whose nation is at war with Russia. By Pia Sarkar. SENT: 580 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-BIDEN — President Joe Biden plans to use his address to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to make the case that Russia’s “naked aggression” in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he tries to rally allies to continue to back Kyiv in its resistance against Moscow. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 10:35 a.m. speech. Also see MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY below.

CONGRESS-ELECTORAL VOTES — The House plans a vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act, a response to the effort by Donald Trump and his allies to exploit the law’s vague language in the weeks after the 2020 election as they tried to keep Trump in the White House. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 740 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, timing uncertain. With CONGRESS-ELECTORAL VOTES-GLANCE — What’s in the House and Senate bills.

FEDERAL RESERVE — Last month, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he issued a blunt warning: The Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, he said, would “bring some pain” for Americans. When the Fed ends its latest meeting and Powell holds a news conference, Americans will likely get a better idea of how much pain could be in store. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With FEDERAL RESERVE-RATE HIKES-IMPACT How the Fed’s steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances.

OCMULGEE NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE — Hundreds of Native Americans returned to their historic capital in Macon, Georgia, this weekend for the 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration. Nearly 200 years after the last Creek Indians were forcibly removed to Oklahoma to make way for slave labor in the Deep South, citizens of the Muscogee Creek Nation are supporting an initiative to put the National Park Service in charge of protecting the heart of the Creek Confederacy. By Michael Warren. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

————————

MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

————————

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-LOOKING FOR HOPE — At the U.N. General Assembly this year, while there is lots of misery and pessimism, there are also signs of hope. By National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 970 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-GUTERRES-ANALYSIS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres not only sounded a global alarm to world leaders about the survival of humanity and the planet, but he used very undiplomatic language in calling out those he blames. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 920 words, photos.

————————————-

MORE ON COVID-19

————————————-

CANADA-VACCINE REQUIREMENT — Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. SENT: 270 words.

—————————-

ELECTION 2022

—————————-

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-SPORTS BETTING — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

AUSTRALIA-WHALES — Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway. SENT: 310 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS — Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SPORT-AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL-RACISM — Australian rules football investigates racism allegations. SENT: 610 words, photo.

FALSE SHOOTING REPORT-ALARMED PARENTS — Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call. SENT: 360 words, photos.

FINLAND-PITT-CAVE-ART EXHIBITION — Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland. SENT: 400 words, photo.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-INFOWARS — Alex Jones makes first appearance outside Sandy Hook trial. SENT: 770 words, photos.

GOLDEN GLOBES RETURN — Golden Globes to return to NBC in January after year off-air. SENT: 560 words, photo.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

CONGRESS-NATIONAL ARCHIVES — The nominee to lead the National Archives and Records Administration will face unusual scrutiny during a confirmation process that has been complicated by the agency’s role in an ongoing investigation into Trump. SENT: 510 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words after 10 a.m. hearing.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

GEORGE FLOYD-OTHER OFFICERS — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced. SENT: 490 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. hearing.

FOOD FRAUD-MINNESOTA — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. SENT: 900 words, photos. With FOOD FRAUD-MINNESOTA-EXPLAINER — How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250 million.

IMMIGRATION-VENEZUELANS — Venezuelans have surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S. border in August after Mexicans. SENT: 920 words, photos.

INAUGURAL PROBE-TRIAL — California billionaire Tom Barrack, a close ally of Donald Trump, is in court fighting charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates. SENT: 560 words, photo.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

IRAN-PROTESTS-EXPLAINER — Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Here’s a look at what sparked the protests and where they might lead. SENT: 920 words, photos.

JAPAN-ABE FUNERAL-PROTEST — An elderly man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Fiona threatened to strengthen into a Category 4 storm as it lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands and was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHINA-TAIWAN — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ISRAEL-TURKEY — Israel’s prime minister has met with Turkey’s president for the first time in 14 years, the latest sign of warming ties between the two regional powers after a long and bitter rift. SENT: 330 words, photo.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly declined as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 780 words, photos. With ASIA-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK — Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook.

HOME SALES — The National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in March. By Economics Writer Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after 10 a.m. release, then updated.

————————

SPORTS

————————

YANKEES-JUDGE — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 200 words, photos.

FEDERER RETIRES — In Roger Federer’s case, the farewell news conference will come before the beginning of what he’s said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 520 words, photos. UPCOMING: News conference at 5:45 a.m.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

