AP News Digest 3 am

BIDEN-MIDEAST — President Joe Biden, facing his own set of challenges back in Washington, will spend the day navigating Israel’s chaotic politics as he meets with the country’s leaders to bolster cooperation with the United States and other nations. By Josef Federman, Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 4:15 a.m. meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

SRI LANKA — Military troops were moving to secure Sri Lanka’s parliament building against a takeover by protesters infuriated by the country’s economic collapse and the embattled president’s failure to resign a day after fleeing the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Maldives with his wife, made the prime minister acting president in his absence — a move that further roiled passions among the public. By Krutika Pathi. SENT: 800 words, photos, videos. With SRI LANKA-PHOTO GALLERY — Sri Lankans swarm leaders’ domains, vow to stay.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Both sides are racing to build or buy the kind of jamming-resistant, advanced drones that could offer a decisive edge. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Frank Bajak. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

RUSSIA ARMS DEALER — The Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” and the inspiration for a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines again. If Viktor Bout is indeed eventually returned to Russia in a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, it will add to the legend of a man who is both revered and reviled. By Jim Heintz and Larry Neumeister. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MARYLAND GOVERNOR — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the Republican Party. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing Dan Cox, a state legislator who has endorsed Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen. By Brian Witte. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-PRESIDENTIAL GUARDRAILS — The Jan. 6 committee investigation is raising questions about what Trump had the legal authority to do to overturn the election results. Government and legal experts are asking whether further limits on presidential authority are needed. By Gary Fields. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ROMAN POLANSKI-COURT ORDER — Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SUPERMOON-PHOTO GALLERY — Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide. SENT: 90 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES — Government officials from dozens of nations are meeting in the Netherlands to discuss with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor how best to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice. SENT: 560 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NORTH KOREA — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor. SENT: 400 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

MOTHER AND SON KILLED — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING — Newly released video of a hallway outside classrooms at a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers is renewing questions about police accountability. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

FRANCE BASTILLE DAY — France celebrates its biggest national holiday, Bastille Day, with a Champs-Elysees military parade and nationwide parties, after two years of COVID restrictions. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 4 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose after higher U.S. inflation stoked expectations of more rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 390 words, photo.

PRODUCER PRICES — The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release, photo.

FREE AGENCY-WINNERS — The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash in NHL free agency, stunning the league by landing six-time All-Star Johnny Gaudreau with a seven-year contract for $68.25 million. By Hockey Writer Larry Lage. SENT: 650 words, photos.

