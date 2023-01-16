AP News Digest 3:30 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————-

ONLY ON AP

————————-

EMIRATES US CLIMATE — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 800 words, photo. Also see EMIRATES-SOUTH KOREA below.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

NEPAL-PLANE CRASH — A flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara, a Nepalese civil aviation official said. The official said the boxes were found on Monday, a day after the twin-engine ATR-72 aircraft crashed, killing 68 of the 72 people aboard. By Anish Bhattarai, Krutika Pathi and Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, videos.

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Newly empowered House Republicans demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. By Hope Yen and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 970 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said. About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with residents saying there were no military facilities at the site. The reported death toll made it the deadliest attack in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project. SENT: 380 words, photos, video.

INDONESIA-SOCCER DEATHS-TRIAL — An Indonesian court has begun a trial against five men on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people after police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. By Trisnadi and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER-SELMA CHURCHES — The Sunday after a tornado devastated much of the historic city of Selma, church congregations raised up prayers of gratitude for lives spared and prayers of comfort for lives lost elsewhere to the storm that tore across the South. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

BIDEN — Biden made a historical pilgrimage to “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader’s life and legacy “show us the way and we should pay attention.” By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 960 words, photos, video.

———————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US TRAINING — The U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————————-

TRENDING

———————————-

GEORGIA-PLAYER KILLED — Georgia football player killed in wreck after title celebration. SENT: 590 words, photos.

MISS UNIVERSE — Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BILLS-HAMLIN — Damar Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says “heart is with” team. SENT: 270 words, photos.

ALABAMA PLAYER-MURDER CHARGE — Alabama basketball player, second man charged with murder. SENT: 340 words, photo.

JFK AIRPORT-RUNWAY-CLOSE CALL — Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York’s JFK. SENT: 510 words, photos.

———————————-

NATIONAL

———————————-

CALIFORNIA STORMS — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. SENT: 540 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

GERMANY-COAL PROTEST — Climate activists have occupied a giant digger at a coal mine in western Germany to protest the destruction of a nearby village for the expansion of a separate mine. SENT: 210 words, photos.

EUROPE-CORRUPTION — The major center-left political group embroiled in a corruption scandal at the European Parliament will seek this week to insulate itself from more fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco as Belgian justice authorities target its members. SENT: 760 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ARMS INDUSTRY — Companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities following a 2021 military takeover, independent international experts have found. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos.

EMIRATES-SOUTH KOREA — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that his nation’s efforts to be carbon neutral by 2050 would rely in part on returning to nuclear power, even though his predecessor had tried to move away from atomic power. SENT: 540 words.

AFGHANISTAN-MANNEQUINS-PHOTO GALLERY — Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. SENT: 780 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

DAVOS FORUM-GLOBAL TRUST — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman. By Business Writer Courtney Bonnell. SENT: 530 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week on a high note. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

ON FOOTBALL-SHAKY BILLS & BENGALS — The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn't happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 a.m. With NFL-PLAYOFF-GUIDE — No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend.

————————-

