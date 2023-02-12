AP News Digest 7:50 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE-ANGER — Six days after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension. Many in Turkey have a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster. — Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region. By Justin Spike. SENT: 940 words, photos.

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE — Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers on Sunday continued to pull a few survivors from the rubble, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings. By Justin Spike and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AERIAL OBJECT — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an “unidentified object” flying high over northern Canada. The shootdown came a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. By Jim Morris. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

ARMY-RECRUITING HURDLES — The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are the result on traditional hurdles. Young people don’t want to die or get injured, they don’t want to deal with the stress of Army life and they don’t want to put their lives on hold. But the recruiting obstacles don’t seem to be rooted in concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or about “wokeness,” as some Republicans claim. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 990 words, photos.

FBN-SUPER BOWL — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Game starts at 6:30 p.m. with FBN-SUPER BOWL-LIVE — News and updates from Super Bowl; SUPER BOWL-ATMOSPHERE — The Super Bowl media frenzy was back in full force after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the week leading into the Big Game. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 9 a.m. Other sidebars on merit. Entertainment stories below.

————————

TRENDING

————————

GLF-PHOENIX OPEN-GRINER — Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. SENT: 140 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-CYCLONE — New Zealand’s national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed four people. SENT: 380 words, photos

REL-VATICAN-NICARAGUA — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Roman Catholic Bishop Roland Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents. SENT: 200 words, photos.

——————————————————

MORE ON EARTHQUAKE

——————————————————

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE-REFUGEES — For Syrians and Ukrainians fleeing the violence back home, the earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria is just the latest tragedy. The U.N. says Turkey hosts about 3.6 million Syrians who fled their country’s 12-year civil war, along with close to 320,000 people escaping hardships from other countries. SENT: 910 words, photos.

GREECE-TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE — Greece’s foreign minister is visiting the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart. The visit is part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. SENT: 520 words, photos.

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country. SENT: 510 words, photos.

AUSTRIA-NEUTRALITY — Neutral Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian lawmakers to attend a Vienna meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in. SENT: 930 words, photos.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————

BIDEN-GOVERNORS DINNER — For the first time in his administration, President Joe Biden hosted the dinner for members of the National Governors Association at the White House. SENT: 490 words, photos.

REPUBLICANS-KANSAS-NEW LEADER — Republicans on Saturday narrowly picked an activist who has promoted unfounded election conspiracies and promised a shakeup to lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, following weeks of infighting that mirrors the acrimony in the party across the U.S. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-SENATE-CALIFORNIA — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. SENT: 740 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

FUEL LINE LEAK-CALIFORNIA-VEGAS-PHOENIX — The operator of a pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak says it resumed operations. SENT: 320 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli police say that security personnel have sealed up the family home of a Palestinian man who careened his car into a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring several others. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ARAB LEAGUE-JERUSALEM — Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries have condemned recent Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged between Israel and the Palestinians. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.” The comment during an event Saturday at an evangelical church in Florida is the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CHINA-IRAN — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping during his three-day trip to Beijing China starting Tuesday as the two U.S. rivals seek further cooperation. SENT: 270 words, photo.

CYPRUS-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — Voting has started in a runoff to elect ethnically split Cyprus’ new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GERMANY-BERLIN-ELECTION — Germany’s capital city, Berlin, is holding a court-ordered rerun of a chaotic 2021 state election that was marred by severe glitches at many polling stations. SENT: 650 words.

———————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————

SUPER BOWL-ENTERTAINMENT — Coverage of the celebrities and entertainment at Super Bowl 57, including stars attending the game and how the pre-game music played out, plus early reaction to Rihanna’s halftime show. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

SUPER BOWL-ADS WRAPUP — A wrap up of Super Bowl ads going out after the game ends. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

SUPER BOWL-HALFTIME REVIEW — A review of the Super Bowl halftime show performance featuring Rihanna. By AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. UPCOMING — 500 words, photos, video by 10 p.m.

FASHION-NYFW-HUDSON — Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early ’90s with his latest collection. SENT: 400 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

OLY-IOC-RUSSIAN BAN — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the organisation is not on the wrong side of history by aiming to help Russians and Belarusians qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. SENT: 650 words, photos.

NEW MEXICO ST.-PLAYERS QUIT — The chancellor at New Mexico State says players on the basketball team were interviewed by school personnel about an alleged hazing incident that led to the suspension of the program. SENT: 400 words, photos.

———————————————

