AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US MILITARY — The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 810 words, photo.

YELLEN-CHINA — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart in Switzerland. It’s the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed last November to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 870 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 3 a.m. meeting ends, photos.

CHINA POPULATION DECLINE — A population that has crested and is slowly shrinking will pose new challenges for China’s leaders ranging from encouraging young people to start families, to persuading seniors to stay in the workforce and parents to allow their children to join the military. UPCOMING: 1,070 words, photos by 5 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-DISABILITIES EDUCATION — The Supreme Court hears a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to quickly resolve problems when they’re not getting needed assistance in public schools. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 380 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.; arguments at 10 a.m.

LEBANON DEPORTATIONS — A boat carrying more than 200 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, sank off the coast of Lebanon on New Year's Eve. All but two of the passengers were rescued, but what came next was a shock for many: they were loaded in trucks and driven to the Syrian border, where they were handed over to the Syrian army. Among them were Syrians who were registered as refugees in Lebanon and had legal residency there. Rights monitors see the case as a troubling development in Lebanon's handling of refugees. By Abby Sewell. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES MARIA RESSA — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her news company have been cleared of tax evasion charges she said were among legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting. The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. evaded tax payments after raising capital through partnerships with two foreign investors. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Quake shakes east Indonesia, south Philippines; no tsunami. SENT: 210 words.

FLYERS-PROVOROV-PRIDE PROTEST — Flyers’ Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ALASKA-FATAL POLAR BEAR ATTACK — Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village. SENT: 230 words, photos.

PEOPLE-JEREMY RENNER — Jeremy Renner says he’s home from hospital after snow plow accident. SENT: 150 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SECURITY GUARD SLAIN — Three get life sentences in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order. SENT: 180 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-PEGULA-HAMLIN — Tennis player Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia. SENT: 360 words, photos.

MUSIC-MADONNA-TOUR — Madonna unveils 2023 North America and European tour dates. SENT: 210 words, photo.

GERMANY-COAL PROTESTS — Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest. SENT: 570 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — The White House brushed aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL-APPEAL — An attorney for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin will ask an appeals court to throw out his convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of his right to a fair trial. SENT: 580 words, photos. UPCOMING: Arguments begin at 10:30 a.m.

CALIFORNIA-HOME SHOOTING — A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and pumped bullets into their heads in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead at a home linked to drugs and guns, a sheriff said. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA STORMS — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm. SENT: 580 words, photos, video.

MINNESOTA PROFESSOR-ISLAMIC ART — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom. SENT: 680 words, photos.

EIGHT DEAD-UTAH — A Utah man who police say fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released show. SENT: 680 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

AUSTRALIA-PLANE — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely on a single engine after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean. SENT: 230 words, photo.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-RULING — A Japanese court found three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty of negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdowns and subsequent deaths of more than 40 elderly residents during their forced evacuation. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CHINA-HOLIDAY TRAVEL — Millions of Chinese are taking advantage of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to make an emotional journey back to their families for Lunar New Year holidays. SENT: 490 words, photos.

MACAO-GAMBLING — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges. SENT: 300 words, photo.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS— Asian shares advanced, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 730 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation eases for a second month, falling to 10.5%.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

AUSTRALIAN OPEN — An ailing Rafael Nadal lost his second-round match at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, abruptly ending his title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 870 words, photos.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS — A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers — Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones — provided some memorable playoff moments. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.