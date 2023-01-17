AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CIVILIAN CAPTIVES — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniform took 45-year-old Vita Hannich away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned. Hannich is one of many Ukrainian noncombatants being held by Russian forces for months. By Hanna Arhirova and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-US TRAINING — Monday was just Day Two for Ukrainian soldiers at the U.S. military’s new training program in Germany, but the message was coming through loud and clear. These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on weapons, armored vehicles and more sophisticated combat techniques are critical as they prepare to defend their country against the Russian invasion. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 690 words, photo.

DAVOS FORUM — Ukraine’s first lady will give a rare international address as the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos gets into full swing, part of a push by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government to acquire more foreign weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion. By Jamey Keaten. UPCOMING: 710 words, photos by 5 a.m. With DAVOS FORUM-THE LATEST.

CHINA-POPULATION DECLINE — China has announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world’s most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MEXICO-CORRUPTION — Genaro García Luna will go on trial in New York on charges of helping the Sinaloa Cartel traffic drugs and protect them from capture while he was serving as Mexico’s top security official. Garcia Luna was best known as the mumbling, tough-looking former security secretary under ex-president Felipe Calderon who spearheaded the bloody war on cartels between 2006 and 2012. Prosecutors claim he accepted briefcases stuffed with tens of millions of dollars in bribes. By Mark Stevenson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GUN ATTACKS-ELECTED OFFICIALS — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. By Rio Yamat. SENT: 710 words, photos.

—————————-

TRENDING

—————————-

ITALY-KEVIN SPACEY — Embattled actor Kevin Spacey lauded in Italy for achievement. SENT: 630 words, photos.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY-PUBLIC MEMORIAL — Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland. SENT: 210 words, photos.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS-GOALIE-BANKRUPTCY — Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50 million debt. SENT: 240 words, photo.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-FLAG BAN — Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site. SENT: 350 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-GIORGI-VACCINE — Italian tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate. SENT: 240 words, photos.

FLORIDA SHOOTING-MLK EVENT — Police: Eight people shot, one critical at Florida MLK Day event. SENT: 270 words.

———————-

WASHINGTON

———————-

BIDEN-NETHERLANDS — President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. SENT: 420 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 11 a.m. meeting.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

CALIFORNIA STORMS — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. SENT: 630 words, photos. With BIDEN-CALIFORNIA — Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday.

KING HOLIDAY-OBSERVANCES — America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-HOME SHOOTING — Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said. SENT: 300 words, photos.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

NEPAL-PLANE CRASH — Nepalese authorities began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest plane accident in 30 years. SENT: 910 words, photos, videos.

YEMEN-SAUDI-HOUTHI-TALKS — Amid Yemen’s longest-ever pause in fighting — more than nine months — Saudi Arabia and its rival, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, have revived back-channel talks, hoping to strengthen the informal cease-fire and lay out a path for a negotiated end to the long civil war, according to Yemeni, Saudi and U.N. officials. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

———————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————-

CLIMATE TALKS-CONCERNS — Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

CHINA-ECONOMY — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted. SENT: 870 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after China reported its economy expanded at a 3% pace last year, less than half 2021′s rate. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————-

SPORTS

—————————-

COWBOYS-BUCCANEERS — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 990 words, photos.

AROUND THE NBA — Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder spent two days on a basketball court in Paris and was back in his element. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.