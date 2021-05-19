AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

LOUISIANA POLICE DEATH-FEDERAL-PROBE — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody. Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun. The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase. By Jim Mustian. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

MEDICARE ELIGIBILITY — President Joe Biden and many Democrats have proposed to lower Medicare’s eligibility age to 60, citing a need for older adults to have affordable coverage. But a new study finds that Medicare would be more expensive than other existing options, particularly for people of modest means. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT 870 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead. Netanyahu’s tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire. By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,265 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-DIPLOMACY — President Biden’s efforts to get Israel to wind down its military operation against Hamas in Gaza were quickly rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, plunging the two leaders into a difficult test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. By Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 380 words. UPCOMING: New approach of 890 words by 4 p.m., photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-COMMISSION — Top Republicans in Congress are working to stop the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump ahead of a House vote on the plan. By Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words. UPCOMING: Late-afternoon House vote expected, 900 words by 6 p.m., photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could soon be wide awake again. Vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. Subways resumed running round-the-clock this week. Midnight curfews for bars and restaurants will be gone by month’s end. City residents have mixed views about whether the city is getting back to normal or whether normal is even possible anymore. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CONGRESS-MASKS — Republicans in Congress are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, risking fines to go without them at votes. The mask revolt has been brewing for months, with some Republicans chafing at the extra safety precautions imposed during the pandemic. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 580 words. UPCOMING: Developing, 650 words by 4 p.m., photos.

ABORTION-DOWN-SYNDROME — Anti-abortion activists say 2021 has been a breakthrough year for legislation seeking to prohibit abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Two such bills have been signed into law, in Arizona and South Dakota, and two more are pending. Most significantly, a federal appellate court said Ohio could begin to implement a 2017 law that had been on hold. Similar laws remain blocked by the courts in some other states. The conflicting rulings increase the chances that the matter will go to the U.S. Supreme Court. By David Crary and Iris Samuels. SENT: 1,205 words, photos. WITH: TEXAS-ABORTION — Texas became the largest state with a law that bans abortions before many women even know they are pregnant, but with a unique provision that essentially leaves enforcement to private citizens through lawsuits against doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. SENT: 420 words, photo.

BABY-DEATH-CHARGES-DISMISSED — More than a decade after they were arrested and sentenced to life in prison in their newborn daughter’s death, Ashley and Albert Debelbot are free and struggling to start over. The Georgia Supreme Court overturned their convictions, citing an error by the prosecutor at trial. Their lawyers say medical evidence not presented at trial shows their daughter suffered brain injuries before birth, not at their hands. The couple’s lawyers say they’re victims of a rush to judgment that cost them 12 years of their lives. But the original prosecutor remains convinced of their guilt. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,435 words, photos. An abridged version of 995 words is also available.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

MONKEY-COLONY-FLORIDA — Researchers have found the origins of a colony of monkeys that have lived for about 70 years in Florida, near jets taking off from a nearby airport and fuel storage tanks. SENT: 195 words.

PEOPLE-DEMI-LOVATO — Singer Demi Lovato revealed they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” SENT: 220 words, photos.

PEOPLE-BILLY-PORTER — “Pose” star Billy Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. SENT: 380 words, photos.

OBIT-PAUL-MOONEY — Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79. SENT: 155 words, photo.

BEAR-ABUSE-FLORIDA — A married couple has pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the gruesome videos on social media. SENT: 195 words.

ALASKA-BEAR-MAULING — Alaska State Troopers say a 61-year-old man on a land survey in a wooded area was mauled and injured by a bear. SENT: 120 words.

ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPING-FLORIDA — A 30-year-old Florida man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after detectives say video shows him trying to snatch an 11-year-old waiting for her school bus. SENT: 425 words.

MORE ON ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS CONFLICT

GAZA-CHILDREN — Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it’s trauma they’ve seen repeatedly throughout their short lives. This is the fourth time in 12 years that Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers have gone to war. Each time, Israel has unleashed heavy airstrikes at the densely populated Gaza Strip as it vows to stop Hamas rocket barrages launched toward Israel. Entire families have been buried under the rubble of their homes. Seven-year-old Suzy hardly speaks or eats after losing her mother and four siblings. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-GULF ANGER — The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates state efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of Israel. SENT: 1, 010 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DES MOINES — Like superintendents across the country, the leader of Iowa’s largest school system has faced plenty of criticism from parents, politicians and teachers as he attempted to educate children this year while also keeping them safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But as pressure eases on many superintendents thanks to plummeting infection rates, the controversy appears to be building for Des Moines schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart, who last week had a contract extension rejected and this week will argue that his license shouldn’t be revoked. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 p.m.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA — India reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems. SENT: 525 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — Across much of Asia, taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed and restaurant service is restricted as the coronavirus comes surging back in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. Taiwan has registered more than 1,000 domestic cases since last week and placed over 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation. Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time. It is a keen reminder of the virus’s resilience and disruptions to societies and economies. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRANCE REOPENS — It’s a grand day for the French. Café and restaurant terraces are reopening after a shutdown of more than six months. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-PUB-LOCAL ROOTS — The pandemic has laid siege to Britain’s pubs so the latest easing of the lockdown, which allows them to reopen indoors, is hugely welcome. SENT: 900 words, photos.

MEXICO-GOLF-IN-CABO — Golf in Cabo has gone from two courses in the early 1990s to one of the world’s premier destinations. The 18 courses at the tip of Baja California are pristine, are filled with spectacular views and have a laid-back vibe. Some of the world’s most acclaimed architects have designed courses in Cabo, including Robert Trent Jones, Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf. Tiger Woods and Fred Couples also have designs in Cabo. The golf scene is revving back up, too, after going mostly dormant at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 675 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MORTGAGE-FORBEARANCE — American homeowners were given greater opportunity to hit pause on their mortgage payments because of the the pandemic, but that relief is slowly coming to an end. About 2 million borrowers are in forbearance plans, which provide a year or longer reprieve from making payments. That time is rapidly concluding and people are beginning to ease out of these arrangements. SENT: 905 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

UNITED STATES-PIPELINE-SANCTIONS — The Biden administration had decided to impose sanctions on a number of Russian ships and companies for their work on a controversial European pipeline project but opted to waive similar penalties on two German entities, according to congressional aides and the German government, which welcomed the move. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m., photo.

ICELAND-UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. SENT: 800 words. UPCOMING: Developing, 840 words by 6 p.m., photos.

BIDEN — President Biden uses his first commencement address as commander-in-chief, to stress to new graduates at the Coast Guard Academy their role as the United States reasserts itself on the world stage. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2 p.m., photos, video.

BIDEN-INFRASTURCTURE-LOCAL HIRING — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration. SENT: 414 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East will provide recommendations to the defense secretary in early June, for how the U.S. will monitor and fight terror groups in Afghanistan from outside the country after all American forces withdraw later this year. UPCOMING: 750 words by 3 p.m., photo.

NATIONAL

SEVERE-WEATHER — Heavy rain is pounding parts of Texas and is expected to move over Louisiana, adding to the misery of people whose homes and cars were flooded earlier this week. The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed three deaths due to the weather, all people whose vehicles went into high water. One person remains missing after a car went into a canal. Flood watches covered most of Louisiana and a large part of Texas. SENT: 445 words, photos.

CHILD POVERTY — Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, which start flowing in July to roughly 39 million households, are an ambitious attempt to rewrite some of core rules of the American social safety net. Proponents predict they could cut nationwide child poverty levels in half, but they are only supposed to last a year. SENT: 1,220 words, photo.

STUDENT-KILLED-IOWA — Video evidence, DNA analysis and a partial confession will be critical to proving a farm laborer stabbed a University of Iowa student to death while she was out for a run in 2018, a prosecutor told jurors. SENT: 525 words, photos.

ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL — Defense lawyers present an abbreviated opening statement in the resumed murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst after an unprecedented 14-month recess because of the coronavirus pandemic. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 2 p.m.

POLICE-SHOOTING-ILLINOIS — A suspect shot and killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another during a shootout at an apartment complex in which the suspect was also killed, authorities said. SENT: 365 words, photo.

TEXAS-EXECUTION — A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt nearly 22 years ago is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday. Family members have asked that his life be spared. SENT: 745 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing; execution scheduled for after 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL

MEXICO-CONQUEST-500-YEARS — There are two ways of remembering the Spanish siege of Tenochtitlán, the Aztec capital now known as Mexico City. It was either the painful birth of modern Mexico, or the start of centuries of enslavement. The world-changing battle started May 22, 1521, and lasted until the city fell to the conquistadores on Aug. 13th. It was one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months. The final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-SPAIN-MIGRANTS — About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx, most of them swimming around breakwaters and across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. SENT: 750 words, photos.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS — Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country’s north African enclave of Ceuta. SENT: 1,275 words, photos.

INDIA-CYCLONE — Indian navy ships recovered 26 bodies of people who were aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades blew ashore this week, officials said. SENT: 525 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

VACCINE-HPV-CANCERS, HFR — Screening and the HPV vaccine have led to drops in cervical cancers over the last two decades in the U.S., a new study finds, but the gains are offset by a rise in other tumors caused by the virus. UPCOMING: 700 words by 5 p.m. Eds: This story may not be published or broadcast until after 5 p.m.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

PHILANTHROPY-GOODWILL-TRASH — Across the country, thrift stores have been flooded by household items, the offerings of people who have been homebound for months and are eager to clear out some of their possessions. Problem is, too many such items could most accurately be described as trash. Many of the donations are defective or worn-out items — gifts from well-intentioned people who want to reduce waste but who donate items that simply shouldn’t be donated. SENT: 1,065 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Stocks were broadly lower, as the market’s downturn entered into a third day. Meanwhile the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped sharply. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-SUMMER MOVIE PREVIEW-HIGHLIGHTS — After more than a year of uncertainty and ever-fluctuating release schedules, there will be a summer movie season. The blockbusters are back. The smell of popcorn is in the air. SENT: 900 words, photos.

TV-NEW-SEASON — CBS is reviving its hit “CSI: Crime Investigation” brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. “CSI: Vegas” will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its “NCIS” and “FBI” drama franchises, CBS said in unveiling its 2021-22 schedule for advertisers and media. SENT: 435 words, photos.

FOOD-EATING-CICADAS — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 850 words, photos. WITH: FOOD-EATING CICADAS-RECIPE— A pizza recipe with artichoke, mozzarella — and cicadas. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN-WARRIORS-LAKERS — LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. The winner moves on to face second-seeded Phoenix in the first round while the loser faces either Memphis or San Antonio on Friday. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

HKN--CAPITALS-BRUINS — The Bruins and Capitals head to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series. The series is tied 1-1. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO REACH US

