AP News Digest 3 a.m.

ONLY ON AP

MILITARY-SEXUAL ASSAULT — Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command, The Associated Press has learned, striking a note of caution as momentum builds toward changing a military justice system that has come under increasing criticism. By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns. SENT: 1,060 words, photo.

GUATEMALA-FAILED-MIGRATION — More than 228,000 Guatemalans have been deported by the U.S. government since 2015. Many of them were sent home with the stigma of failure and staggering debts that can’t be paid in a country where the minimum wage is about $11 per day. By Sonia Pérez D. SENT: 2,080 words, photos, video.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced that they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader. The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett came shortly before a midnight deadline and prevented what could have been Israel’s fifth consecutive election in just over two years. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. With ISRAEL-BENNETT — Bennett, Netanyahu’s former protege, poised to succeed him.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — In the span of just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines. After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: harnessing the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace. Chinese public health leaders say they’re hoping to inoculate 80% of the population of 1.4 billion by the end of the year. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

TRUMP-2024 — Multiple people who have spoken with Donald Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid. The interest in another run comes as Trump faces a flurry of investigations that pose the most serious legal threat he has ever faced. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

SYRIA-CHILDREN OF THE ISLAMIC STATE — At the sprawling al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, children pass their days roaming the dirt roads, playing with mock swords and black banners in imitation of Islamic State group militants. Few can read or write. For some, the only education is from mothers giving them IS propaganda. It has been more than two years since the Islamic State group’s self-declared “caliphate” was brought down. And it has been more than two years that some 27,000 children have been left to languish in al-Hol camp, which houses families of IS members. By Hogir Al Abdo and Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. An abridged version of 990 words is also available.

HONG KONG-CHINA-TIANANMEN-ERASING HISTORY — For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong’s turn, as China’s ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. By Zen Soo. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-DROUGHT-RESERVOIRS — Each year Lake Oroville helps water a quarter of the nation’s crops, sustain endangered salmon beneath its massive earthen dam and anchor the tourism economy of a Northern California county that must rebuild seemingly every year after unrelenting wildfires. But now the mighty lake — a linchpin in a system of aqueducts and reservoirs in the arid U.S. West that makes California possible — is shrinking with surprising speed amid a severe drought, with state officials predicting it will reach a record low later this summer. By Adam Beam. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

ABORTION-RIGHTS-VALEDICTORIAN — Dallas high school valedictorian delivers abortion rights call. SENT: 570 words, photo.

DELAWARE OFFICERS SHOT — Police: Three officers stable after being shot in Delaware. SENT: 80 words, video.

CHINA-WANDERING-ELEPHANTS — Wandering elephants on edge of China city, now closing roads. SENT: 230 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-GEORGE-P-BUSH — George P. Bush running for attorney general in Texas. SENT: 660 words, photos.

GLACIER-RESCUE — Two with high-altitude sickness, 10 others rescued off glacier. SENT: 190 words.

NETHERLANDS-ROBOT-BOAT — Amsterdam tests out electric autonomous boats on its canals. SENT: 490 words, photos.

GERMANY-SHEEP-SHEARING-PHOTO-GALLERY — Shearing time for sheep in Germany’s mountains. SENT: 320 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN-PHOTO-GALLERY — Tokyo nightlife bustles despite virus emergency. SENT: 330 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — President Joe Biden and the top Senate Republican negotiating infrastructure meet behind closed doors — two seasoned legislators engaged in another round of ongoing conversations, but emerging with few outward signs of tangible progress ahead of next week’s deadline toward a deal. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BIDEN-SCIENCE ADVISER — The new White House science adviser hopes that for the next pandemic, a vaccine will be ready in 100 days. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 950 words, photos.

NATIONAL

JUSTICE-DEPARTMENT-REPORTERS’-RECORDS — The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times reporters as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper reported. SENT: 480 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia after a day of modest gains on Wall Street, led by buying of energy and technology stocks. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEYLAND-AVENGERS — Now that it’s getting safer to assemble, the Avengers are at last descending on Disneyland. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

HOW TO REACH US

