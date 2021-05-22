AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS —Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities. By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-EXPLAINER — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines “to help all humanity.” Now India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections. By Science Writer Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-POLITICS — The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than uniting behind a bipartisan investigation, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing Donald Trump or his supporters. By Steven Sloan. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

WHITE HOUSE VIBE — There’s a new vibe at the White House of late: Hugs are in. Masks are mostly out. The White House is springing back to life now that people are vaccinated and with the recent relaxation in federal guidance about wearing masks and distancing. By Jonathan Lemire and Darlene Superville. SENT: 980 words, photos.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

CHINA-EARTHQUAKE — 2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt. SENT: 260 words, photos.

BIDEN-FLOYD — Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House. SENT: 280 words, photo.

BIDEN-REPORTER-RECORDS — Biden won’t allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters’ records. SENT; 250 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Prospects for a vast infrastructure deal are thrown into serious doubt after the White House reduce President Biden’s sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators reject the compromise as disappointing, saying “vast differences” remain. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-SOUTH KOREA — President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors may be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic — but honoree Dick Van Dyke still says it’s “the capper on my career.” The 43rd class also includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

ELECTION-2020-ARIZONA-AUDIT — Maricopa County officials on Friday directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county’s 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. SENT: 330 words.

UNITED STATES-SYRIA-IRAQ — The Iraqi government for the first time is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria next week, a move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from the camp, known as a breeding ground for young insurgents. SENT: 850 words, photos.

MILITARY BASE NAMES-CONFEDERACY — The push to remove Confederate names from Pentagon properties, including storied Army posts, could eventually affect hundreds of assets and facilities. SENT: 360 words, photo.

NATIONAL

ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI'S-LAST CLINIC — The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi’s capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an “abortion mill.” To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the “pink house” provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-DANNY-MASTERSON — After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson raped them nearly 20 years ago, a judge has found that he must stand trial. SENT: 850 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-PRISON GUARDS — The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities say. SENT: 620 words, photos.

HARVEY-FLOOD-CONTROL-PROJECTS — Houston area officials expressed shock and anger after learning that their communities, which suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey, would be getting only a small part of the $1 billion that Texas is awarding as part of an initial distribution of federal funding given to the state for flood mitigation. SENT: 700 words, photos.

MEDIA-FIRED-AP-JOURNALIST — The Associated Press is being criticized for firing a young journalist over her social media activity, with some suggesting the news agency bowed to a political pressure campaign over her pro-Palestinian views from when she was in college. SENT: 600 words, photo.

BOTTLED-WATER-RECALL-VEGAS-FIRM — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records in investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it. SENT: 560 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ITALY-DANTE-ANNIVERSARY — Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of the great poet’s death, from musical scores to museum exhibits. Pope Francis has written an Apostolic letter for the occasion, the latest by a pope examining Dante’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church. SENT: 970 words, photos.

EL SALVADOR-US — The United States Agency for International Development will redirect its funding from El Salvador’s state institutions to its civil society groups as tensions rise between the two governments over the Central American country’s removal of Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General. SENT: 550 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-LIBYA- The U.N. special envoy for Libya has warned the Security Council on that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region. SENT: 790 words.

MIGRATION-BOSNIA-CRICKET — Joyful cheers echoed through an asylum-seekers camp in Bosnia this week as dozens of teenagers and young men put their daily struggles aside for a game of cricket. Players absorbed in the match ran over an improvised pitch. Others supported the teams by clapping from the side, their faces radiant with anticipation. SENT: 540 words, photos.

NEPAL — Nepal’s president has dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. SENT: 240 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SPORTS

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP-WEEKEND -- Phil Mickelson doesn’t need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. The numbers alone speak for that, and not just his age of 50. He shares the lead with Louis Oosthuizen going into the weekend at Kiawah Island. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3:30 a.m. With GLF—PGA Championship-The Cut; GLF—PGA Championship-Grace; GLF—PGA Championship-Notebook; GLF—PGA Championship-The Latest; glance (sent).

BKN--NBA PLAYOFF-PREVIEW — Old friends will become foes, if only for a week or two. There are rematches from last year, new teams with home-court advantage, and, perhaps best of all, no bubble. The NBA playoffs are back. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 980 words, photos. With previews BKN—Celtics-Nets; BKN—Trail Blazers-Nuggets; BKN—Heat-Bucks; BKN—Mavericks-Clippers; capsules for all series (sent).

BKN—NBA PLAYOFFS-10 THINGS TO KNOW — Storylines are everywhere as the NBA playoffs begin. Doc Rivers and LeBron James are chasing milestones, fans in New York might have something to cheer in their home buildings again, the Wizards have nothing to lose and Chris Paul resumes his quest for his first trip to the NBA Finals. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 3:30 a.m.

HOW TO REACH US

