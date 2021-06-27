AP News Digest 6:10 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI — The search continues for bodies and possible survivors in the collapse of a condominium near Miami Officials say the death toll has reached five, and late Saturday they identified four of those killed. More than 150 remain unaccounted for. For Mike Noriega’s family, finding some mementos has led to hope. His grandmother lived on the sixth floor of the building that collapsed in Surfside. He and his father rushed to the scene to see whether 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was OK. They found a photo of her in the rubble, along with a birthday card. She still is missing. By Joshua Goodman and Russ Bynum. SENT: 840 words, photos. With BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-VIGNETTES -- Friends, family describe missing in Florida condo collapse; BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-INVESTIGATION — Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse (both sent).

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-WHAT-HAPPENED — Officials don’t know what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to suddenly collapse. But experts are closely examining a 2018 report that identified numerous issues with the building, including “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired. By Curt Anderson and Bernard Condon. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ISRAEL-US — New leaders of the American and Israeli governments are resetting their countries’ relationship after years of divisiveness. Out of top posts are former President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In are President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who will rotate his premiership with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The new leaders are trying to rebuild Israel’s ties with Democrats who control Congress. By Laurie Kellman, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ETHIOPIA-AFTER-THE-AIRSTRIKE — Maerg was serving customers at his cafe in Ethiopia’s Tigray village of Togoga when the military airstrike occurred. He and other survivors told The Associated Press about one of the deadliest attacks in the Tigray conflict. In a war that has been largely fought in the shadows since fighting began in November, the airstrike was a rare instance of a massacre emerging almost immediately. At least 64 people were killed, including women, children and the elderly, and scores were wounded. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AIRPORT-INTRUDER — Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport. SENT: 200 words, photo.

FRANCE-REGIONAL — Regional election poses crucial test for French far right. SENT: 340 words, photos.

BRITAIN-JORDAN-PARATROOPER-DRILL — UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK’s support for Jordan. SENT: 240 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Hurricane Enrique aims for brush with Mexico’s Pacific coast. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THAILAND — Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people, in addition to the closure of construction sites and the sealing off of workers’ quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces. SENT: 380 words, photos.

TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump has reprised his election grievances and baseless claims of fraud as he returned to the rally stage, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SUICIDE-AWARENESS-MUSLIMS — A group of Muslim mental health professionals — along with some faith leaders and activists in the United States— are working to raise awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention and provide religiously and culturally sensitive guidance. Their effort has gained new urgency in the aftermath of an apparent murder-suicide that left six family members dead in Allen, Texas in April, sending shock waves in Muslim communities in the area and beyond. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-IMPACT — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction and lengthy prison sentence could spur better police hiring and training and greater efforts to build trust among officers and the communities they serve, law enforcement experts said. And they say it may have made the public — and future jurors — more receptive to longstanding complaints about police interactions with minorities. By Tammy Webber. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CHURCH-SHOOTING-LAWSUIT — The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack. The court threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016. SENT: 320 words, photos.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE — Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It could beat the new mark today. Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

INDIA-LOCKED-SHOPS-PHOTO GALLERY — Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market. SENT: 260 words, photos.

HONG KONG-FIRE — A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital. SENT: 110 words, photos.

BKN-SUNS-CLIPPERS — Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Suns can finish off the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GYM-US-TRIALS — Brody Malone and Yul Moldauer have locked up spots on the U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics team. Malone followed up the national title he won earlier this month by breezing to victory in the Olympic Trials. Malone’s two-day total of 171.600 was three points clear of Moldauer. By Sports Writer Will Graves.bSENT: 900 words, photos.

TIM-DAHLBERG-STICKY STUFF — A few days into the baseball commissioner's crackdown on cheating pitchers, it’s pretty much business as usual across the big leagues. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SOC--EURO 2020-ITALY-AUSTRIA — Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten. SENT: 620 words, photos.

