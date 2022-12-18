AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KHERSON VOLUNTEERS — About two dozen Ukrainian civilian volunteers were killed on March 1 by Russian troops who entered the southern city of Kherson. Moscow’s forces swept up from the Crimean Peninsula in the invasion, capturing the city on the Dnieper River so rapidly that many residents say they felt abandoned by the Ukrainian military. Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russia and the only regional capital to be occupied since the war began. Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow’s forces were able to overrun the city so easily. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

LIBYA-US — Libyan officials say a powerful militia was involved in the clandestine detention and questioning of a suspect in the 1988 downing of a New York-bound PanAm flight over Lockerbie, Scotland. The alleged bombmaker involved in the attack, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was eventually extradited to the United States earlier this month, under orders from one of two rival governments running Libya. Some have questioned the legality of the extradition because of the involvement of a militia and apparent lack of formal procedures. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSION — North Korea test-fired a pair of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles with a range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 930 words, photos.

MIGRATION-SYRIA-KURDS — A growing number of Syrian Kurds are making the journey to Europe on a circuitous course that includes travel by car and plane across Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, then finally by boat to Spain. Migrants say they are opting for this route because they fear detention by Turkish forces or Turkish-backed militants in Syria if they try to sneak into Turkey, the most direct path to Europe. According to data from the European Union border agency Frontex, at least 591 Syrians have crossed the Mediterranean from Algeria and Morocco to Spain in 2022, six-times more than last year’s total. By Kareem Chehayeb and Hogir Al Abdo. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

PERU-UNREST-EPICENTER — Hundreds of people poured into the streets of a rural hamlet in Peru’s Andean highlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to a 23-year-old student killed in clashes with the army a day earlier. Clemer Rojas was killed in a nearby provincial capital that has emerged as an unlikely epicenter of unrest in Peru’s still unfolding political crisis. The tumult was triggered by Castillo’s attempt to close Congress in a move widely condemned as a self-coup but seen in Peru’s long-neglected countryside as a display of defiance against a hostile establishment that never allowed the former rural school teacher to govern since his shock victory 17 months ago. By Franklin Briceno. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CONGO-M23 REBELS — Communities in eastern Congo are struggling to survive in the wake of a massacre in which at least 130 were killed by M23 rebels in what the United Nations called “unspeakable violence” against civilians. Nearly 26,000 people have been displaced since the attacks at the end of November, adding to hundreds of thousands who have been uprooted since fighting began between M23 and a coalition of armed civilian protection militia more than a year ago. By Al-Hadi Kudra Maliro and Sam Mednick. SENT: 770 words, photo.

——————————

WORLD CUP

——————————-

SOC--WCUP-CROATIA-MOROCCO — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime. By James Robson. SENT: 450 words, photos.

————————-————————-————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————-————————-————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search Saturday for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that eluded air defenses among the 76 missiles fired in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, part of Moscow’s strategy to leave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in the dark and cold this winter. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

—————————

APARTMENT-SHOOTING-ATLANTA — Two teenage boys were shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex that police said originated as a dispute online. SENT: 280 words.

CHILD-BURIED-UNDER-HOUSE-ARKANSAS — The body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under the floor of a house in eastern Arkansas and his mother and a man were arrested for his death, state police say. SENT: 190 words.

FBN-COLTS-VIKINGS — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FAMED MOUNTAIN LION — P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, has been euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed worsening health and injuries likely caused by getting hit by a car. SENT: 590 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

WINTER WEATHER — A powerful winter storm that dumped two feet of snow in some places across the Northeast has left over 160,000 customers in New England without power. Another 20,000 in New York state remain in the dark. SENT: 280 words.

HORSE-DEATHS-ALFALFA-CUBES — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. SENT: 340 words.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————-

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-DEPORTATION — Israel says it deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government. SENT: 740 words, photo.

FIJI-ELECTION — Vote counting finished in Fiji’s general election but there was no clear winner, and various political parties are now negotiating to form a coalition government. SENT: 450 words, photo.

VATICAN-RESIGNATION CONTINGENCY — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. SENT: 390 words.

GREECE-BUDGET — The Greek Parliament has approved the country’s first budget in 13 years not to be drafted under the supervision of the country’s creditors. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official says. SENT: 180 words.

PAKISTAN-MILITANT-ATTACK — Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police say. SENT:220 words.

SWEDEN-CHIMPANZEES — Officials at a Swedish zoo managed to get three chimpanzees who had broken out of their enclosure back into a secure space, but four others were shot dead. SENT: 280 words, photos.

ITALY-VENETIAN-PALACE-PHOTO-GALLERY — Art restorers in Venice are conducting an ambitious monitoring project to analyze and intervene early on precious artworks and elaborate ornamentation at a landmark Venetian palace that was at the heart of political life in the powerful maritime Republic of Venice. SENT: 470 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

FBN-DOLPHINS-BILLS — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN-RAVENS-BROWNS — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular but did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension. SENT: 860 words, photos.

————————————————-

