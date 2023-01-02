AP News Digest 7 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VATICAN-BENEDICT XVI — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects. Many hours of viewing are scheduled through Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis in the square. By Giada Zampano and Frances D'Emilio. SENT: 870 words, photos.

AMERICAN POLITICS — Republicans and Democrats are being forced to confront critical questions about the people and policies they want to represent them as the next election season roars into view. For Democrats, much depends upon Joe Biden and whether the president will follow through on his plan to seek reelection. Republicans face contentious leadership battles inside their new House majority and at the Republican National Committee. SENT: 1,530 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russia has deployed multiple exploding drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed according to air defense forces. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SPEAKER-EXPLAINER — Rep. Kevin McCarthy is hoping to become speaker of the House on Tuesday as a new Congress begins at noon. But the California Republican’s ascension to the constitutionally mandated office is far from guaranteed. A look at how the House elects a speaker. By Farnoush Amiri. UPCOMING: 830 words by 10 a.m., photos.

SUPREME COURT-LONG ARGUMENTS — When lawyers argue before the Supreme Court, a small white light goes on to tell them when their time is almost expired. Then, a red light tells them to stop. These days, however, arguments are continuing long after the red light comes on. Justices have said in the past that it’s the written briefs that lawyers submit that most influence their decision, not arguments, so it’s unclear whether the extra time is really helping them decide cases. It’s also unclear whether the lengthy arguments are here to stay. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 970 words, photos.

INDIA-NIGHT SHELTERS-PHOTO GALLERY — When midnight approaches in New Delhi and a freezing fog settles over the Indian capital, thousands of homeless people spread torn mattresses and blankets on the pavements and lie on them to keep warm. It’s a scene that repeats itself every year when India’s capital experiences a harsh bout of winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving tens of thousands of others shivering on the streets. By Altar Qadri. SENT: 340 words, photos.

TRENDING

PEOPLE-JEREMY RENNER — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor’s representative says Sunday that the 51-year-old Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. SENT: 140 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-HELICOPTER CRASH — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others. SENT: 420 words, photos.

JAPAN-EMPEROR — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family have waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic. SENT: 270 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-SANTOS — Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a senior Republican takes a public position on George Santos, saying the congressman-elect from New York who is under investigation after acknowledging lying about his heritage, education and professional pedigree should consider resigning. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ARIZONA GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION — Katie Hobbs is set to take the oath of office to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony Monday. SENT: 400 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-STORMS — California is drying out and digging out after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state. Officials say dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow. SENT: 450 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. SENT: 440 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FLOODS — The death toll in the massive floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has climbed to 51, with 19 others missing. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SYRIA-ISRAEL — The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the capital’s airport out of service. Monday’s attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. SENT: 400 words, photo.

KASHMIR-VIOLENCE — Assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of civilian homes in a remote village in Indian-controlled Kashmir leaving at least four civilians dead and five others injured. SENT: 290 words, photos.

INDIA-DEMONETIZATION — India’s top court says the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India’s central bank. SENT: 360 words, photos.

GERMANY-NEW YEAR'S-FIREWORKS — The German government is condemning incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked mostly with fireworks. SENT: 210 words, photo.

EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES — Egyptian officials say an ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences has been returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago. SENT: 290 words.

ENTERTAINMENT

DENMARK-OBIT-NØRGAARD — Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard has died at age 105. She was famous for penning a popular 24-episode epic television drama about the lives of ordinary Danish families in a fictitious provincial town during the recession of the 1930s and the hard times of World War II. SENT: 230 words, photos.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. SENT: 250 words, photo.

SPORTS

FBN-ON FOOTBALL-WIDE OPEN NFC — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers are a win away from a wild-card spot that seemed improbable when the Packers were 4-8. On a day where the NFC’s top teams struggled, the Buccaneers and Packers proved they can’t be counted out despite mediocre records. SENT: 640 words, photos.

FBN-STEELERS-RAVENS — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BKN-CROOKED RIM — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. SENT: 520 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

