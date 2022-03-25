Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Officials in Mariupol say last week's Russian airstrike on a theatre used as a bomb shelter killed 300 people. President Biden, meanwhile, heads to Poland to meet with U.S. troops and some of millions of Ukrainian refugees that fled the war.

Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR —The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on a theatre being used as a bomb shelter. The post Friday on the city government Telegram channel cited eyewitnesses for the toll of “about 300.” It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll. When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above. By Nebi Qena and Andrea Rosa. SENT:1,400 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US-EUROPE – The United States and the European Union have announced a new partnership to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy. The White House is billing it as the start of a years-long effort to further isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. By Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 700 words, photos. WITH RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EU-SANCTIONS (sent).

POLAND BIDEN – President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to reassure a key NATO ally on the frontline of the war in Ukraine and thank Poles for their outpouring of help to refugees fleeing the Russian military. But Poland is also a complicated ally run by populist right-wing leaders accused of eroding democratic norms, who clearly preferred ex-President Donald Trump. Many Poles will hope for a sign that Washington will continue to urge adherence to democratic values, hoping that won’t be forgotten among the need for wartime Western unity. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR SO FAR — President Vladimir Putin’s war is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting left Russian forces surprisingly stalled by an outnumbered foe. He is left with stark choices — how and where to replenish his spent ground forces, whether to attack the flow of Western arms to Ukrainian defenders, and at what cost he might escalate or widen the war beyond Ukraine. By Bob Burns. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA DEFECTIONS -- The resignation of Anatoly Chubais, who was President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to international organizations for sustainable development, was not the first resignation of a state official over the war with Ukraine, but it was one of the most striking. A number of prominent Russians in recent weeks, from TV journalists to former officials, have left their posts and condemned the war. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GOLD-EXPLAINER — The U.S. and its allies are moving to prohibit financial transactions with Russia’s Central Bank that involve Russian gold. A senior administration official says the intention is to blunt Russia’s ability to use its international reserves as the United States and its allies tighten sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 450 words, photos.

