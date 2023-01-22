AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING — Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police say. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 240 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

ONLY ON AP

METOO-TIME’S UP — Five years after it made a splashy public debut, the #MeToo-era organization Time’s Up is ceasing operations — at least in its current form. A year after pledging a “major reset” following a damaging internal report sparked by the scandal involving its leaders’ dealings with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group’s board chair told The Associated Press that Time’s Up will shift all remaining funds to the independently administered Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and halt other operations. By National Writer Jocelyn Novek. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED-DOCUMENTS — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer says. By Zeke Miller, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long. SENT: 780 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-TRAGIC-WEEK — This past week has been an especially tragic one for Ukraine. A barrage of Russian missiles struck an apartment complex in the southeastern city of Dnipro on Jan. 14, and the death toll from that attack rose steadily in the days that followed, with at least 45 civilians killed, including six children. Then on Wednesday, a government helicopter carrying the interior minister and other officials crashed into a building housing a kindergarten in a suburb of Kyiv. That killed 14, including a child on the ground. By Samya Kullab and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ASIA-LUNAR NEW YEAR — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted itg.s strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. By Emily Wang and Kanis Leung. SENT: 780 words, photos.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-EXPLAINER — Tensions between Armenia and Armenia are high again two years after both countries ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians. This time there’s a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The road is the only land connection between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting with the families of people who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. SENT: 610 words, photos.

TRENDING

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL-BRETT KAVANAUGH — A new documentary that has debuted at the Sundance Film Festival looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and raises questions about the depth of the FBI investigation in 2018. SENT: 690 words, photos.

PEOPLE-JEREMY RENNER — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. SENT: 180 words, photo.

HAITI-GANG-FIGHTING-POLICE — Every day when Daniel Marie Carmel’s husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti’s gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. SENT: 650 words.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

BIDEN-KLAIN — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. By Seung Min Kim, Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller. SENT: 930 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROOPER-SHOT-ATLANTA — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities this week after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. SENT: 580 words.

SERBIA-MISSING-MASSACHUSETTS-WOMAN — The Serbian mother of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day and whose husband is charged with murder, will ask the United States for official information about her daughter’s disappearance, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said. SENT: 300 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ALGERIA-ITALY — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy, a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation. SENT: 410 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-NEXT-PRIME-MINISTER — Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FRANCE-GERMANY — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. SENT: 340 words, photo.

SLOVAKIA-REFERENDUM — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. SENT: 300 words, photos.

EGYPT — Egyptian authorities released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges, their family says. SENT: 240 words.

SYRIA-BUILDING-COLLAPSE — A building collapsed in a neighborhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 12 people, including one child, state media reports. SENT: 210 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDONESIA — A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBN-GIANTS-EAGLES — Jalen Hurts erased lingering doubts about the state of his right shoulder by throwing two touchdown passes and running for a score during a dominant first half, and the Philadelphia Eagles overwhelmed the New York Giants 38-7 in an NFC divisional playoff game. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN-JAGUARS-CHIEFS — Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a place in their fifth straight AFC title game. They will play the winner of the Sunday game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. SENT: 95 words, photos.

TEN-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN -MEN — Sebastian Korda has reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by beating 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in a fifth-set tiebreaker at the Australian Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 championship at the tournament. SENT: 660 words, photos.

