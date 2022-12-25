AP News Digest 2 p.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

WINTER WEATHER —Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. Developing.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn’t imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released on Sunday afternoon that Russia is “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process.” SENT: 500 words, photos. WITH: CHINA-DIPLOMACY — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. SENT: 360 words.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia’s invasion changed many hearts and minds. By Renata Brito and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

VATICAN-CHRISTMAS — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” By Frances D'Emilio. SENT: 630 words, photos.

KING CHARLES — King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. SENT: 850 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA VARIANTS — Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. By Laura Ungar and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 650 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 730 words, photos.

———————-

TRENDING

—————————

TRANSPORTING-MIGRANTS — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. SENT: 450 words, photos.

FRANCE-SHOOTING — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. SENT: 550 words, photos.

BRITAIN-PUB SHOOTING — A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. SENT: 360 words, photos.

—————————

YEAR END

———————-

YE-TOP PHOTOS — Taken together, they can convey the feeling of a world convulsing — 150 Associated Press images from across 2022, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever. SENT: 530 words, 153 photos.

YE-SPORTS-PHOTOS-2022 — Sport is the forum where it cannot be hidden, where the feelings that are pulsing through someone’s core at a particular moment — be it good or bad, joy or pain, exhilaration or anguish, relief or regret — can be captured in a single image. SENT: 475 words, 100 photos.

YE-FILM-TOP 10 — The Associated Press’ Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr’s picks for the best movies of 2022. SENT: 1,350 words.

YE-DEATHS — Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022. SENT: 7,500 words, photos.

YE-OVER IT — The rudeness pandemic, the actual pandemic and all things gray. There’s a lot to leave behind when 2022 comes to a close as uncertainty rules around the world. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

You can find AP's full 2022 Year in Review content on AP Newsroom.

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

CONGRESS-BUDGET-RETIREMENT — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

——————————————————-

NATIONAL

——————————————————-

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI — City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. SENT: 175 words, photo.

DEPUTY KILLED-FLORIDA - A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. SENT: 200 words.

GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE-ARREST-FLORIDA — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee’s assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor. SENT: 300 words, photo.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

AUSTRIA-AVALANCHE — An avalanche left up to 10 people missing in western Austria on Sunday, according to media reports. SENT: 200 words, developing.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. SENT: 420 words, photo.

NEPAL POLITICS —The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections in a major twist in politics in the Himalayan nation. SENT: 370 words.

PAKISTAN-US TERROR ALERT — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. SENT: 250 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-SHOOTOUT — A soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said Sunday, when a group of militants attempted to sneak into the country’s northwest, triggering a shootout. SENT: 250 words.

INDONESIA-ROHINGYA REFUGEES — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. SENT: 630 words.

SUDAN-DARFUR — An aid group says tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days. SENT: 175 words.

————————

SPORTS

————————-

FBN--PACKERS-DOLPHINS — The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers have plenty to play for when they meet on Christmas. Miami has lost three straight but would be assured of making the playoffs if it wins its last three games, or even its last two. Green Bay is 6-8 and likely needs to win out to have any chance at the postseason. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 1 p.m.

FBN--BUCCANEERS-CARDINALS — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady try to keep their one-game lead in the NFC South when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals. The pressure is on the Bucs after the Carolina Panthers kept alive their division title hopes with a Christmas Eve victory over the Detroit Lions. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

BKN--BUCKS-CELTICS — In a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Celtics. Milwaukee beat Boston on Christmas last year and the Celtics topped the Bucks in seven games in the playoffs. . UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 5 p.m.

BKN--LAKERS-MAVERICKS— Luka Doncic headlines the second Christmas Day home game for the Mavericks 11 years after the first, when Dirk Nowitzki was the face of the franchise. The visit by LeBron James and the Lakers includes the unveiling of Nowitzki’s statue outside the arena. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 2:30 p.m. With BKN--Mavericks-Nowitzki Statue (upcoming).

——————————————-

