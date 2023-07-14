For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as crowds of thousands queue, braving the heat, to visit the Acropolis during a heatwave in Athens on Friday, 14 July.

Greece and other parts of Europe are gripped in a deadly heatwave that has seen temperatures soar to record-breaking levels.

The Cerberus heatwave is set to worsen over the weekend as the Greek government has enforced temporary working hours to avoid the midday heat, which would see temperatures rise to 44C.

According to satellite data, the heatwave is sweeping across Europe, with parts of Spain expected to see 45C this weekend.

A 44-year-old painter has died in Italy from the heatwave, reportedly collapsing in sweltering 40C heat, triggering widespread health warnings.

The scorching heat across Europe is thought to continue for the rest of the month, fuelled by rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis.