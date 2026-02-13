Three skiers die in avalanche at French ski resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three skiers have died after being caught in an avalanche at the renowned French Alpine resort of Val d'Isere on Friday.

Cedric Bonnevie, who manages the resort's pistes, confirmed the fatalities, stating that one of the victims was a French national, while the other two were foreign.

An inquiry into the tragic incident is now underway. Initial reports suggest one individual was caught higher on the mountain slope, while the other two were part of a group of five, including a professional guide, further down the face, who reportedly did not see the impending danger.

The precise cause of the avalanche remains unclear, Mr Bonnevie added.

The incident occurred just a day after Meteo France, the national weather service, had placed the local area under a red alert for avalanche risk.

open image in gallery France has been rocked by avalanches recently ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Avalanches have rocked France recently, with four skiers passing away in the space of three days in the French Alps.

Two were killed on Monday, including a 38-year-old man Saint-Agnes, near Grenoble, shortly before 4pm while skiing off piste in the Belledonne mountain range, police said. He was with another skier who was unharmed.

Another man in his early 30s was also killed by a “very large avalanche” while skiing off piste near Montgenevre, on the Italian border, public prosecutor Marion Lozac'hmeur said.

He was also accompanied by a fellow skier, who was unharmed.

Ms Lozac'hmeur reported previously that two skiers were killed on Saturday after an avalanche was triggered near the village of Saint-Veran, southeastern France.

The two victims, aged in their 30s, were part of a group of four when they were struck by a large avalanche down the north side of the Tete de Longet mountain peak. The other two skiers were unharmed.

Heavy snowfall in the Alps caused the avalanches, with December through to February being peak season in the northern hemisphere.