Alexei Navalny cause of death: Kremlin claims to have ‘no information’
The jailed Russian opposition leader ‘felt unwell’ after a walk on Friday, and ‘almost immediately lost consciousness’, according to the prison service
The Kremlin has said it has “no information” about how the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died, as news of his passing in prison is revealed.
Navalny, 47, was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and prominent critic.
He had recently been moved from his former prison in central Russia to a jail above the Arctic Circle where he was serving almost two decades on charges of extremism.
His supporters and much of the international community believed were trumped up in order to silence him.
Russia’s prison agency said on Friday that Navalny had died after he “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.
It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny and added that the reason of death was being established.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Mr Navalny, but that he had no additional information.
