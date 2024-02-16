Alexei Navalny cause of death: Kremlin claims to have ‘no information’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kremlin has said it has “no information” about how the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died, as news of his passing in prison is revealed.

Navalny, 47, was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and prominent critic.

He had recently been moved from his former prison in central Russia to a jail above the Arctic Circle where he was serving almost two decades on charges of extremism.

His supporters and much of the international community believed were trumped up in order to silence him.

Russia’s prison agency said on Friday that Navalny had died after he “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny and added that the reason of death was being established.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Mr Navalny, but that he had no additional information.

More follows.