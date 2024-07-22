Jump to content

Girl, 12, dies after falling from balcony in Mallorca

The child’s parents were sleeping when she went out on the terrace and fell to her death around 6.30am 

Jabed Ahmed
Monday 22 July 2024 13:36
Aerial view of Alcudia, Mallorca
Aerial view of Alcudia, Mallorca (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 12-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from a seventh-floor balcony on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The child’s parents were sleeping when she went out on the terrace and fell to her death at around 6.30am this morning.

The incident happened at Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort in Alcudia, northeast Mallorca.

The Civil Guard told The Independent the death is being investigated after a guest at the hotel alerted emergency services when he found the body.

Paramedics attempted to save the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort in Alcudia, northeast Mallorca
Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort in Alcudia, northeast Mallorca (Google)

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “The case is being investigated. Guardia Civil received an emergency after a 12-year-old girl fell in a hotel in Alcudia (Mallorca) last night. His parents were sleeping.

“A hosted person at the hotel reported the emergencies at the morning when he found the body. At the moment there is no more public information.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”

The hotel has yet to comment on the death.

Club Mac is a family-oriented all-inclusive resort spanning 107,000 square feet, located in Puerto Alcudia. Accommodation is provided in three buildings – Marte, Jupiter, and Saturno.

