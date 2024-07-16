Support truly

Young British people heading to Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to work in bars and clubs during their summer holidays have been warned about the dangers of modern slavery abroad.

The Home Office has told travellers they could be at risk of labour exploitation, criminality and illegal working.

Border Force officers are stationed at 22 airports across the UK in a month-long operation dubbed ‘Operation Karetu’, where they are telling young people about the potential issues with becoming reps for clubs and bars in popular Mediterranean destinations.

A view of Punta Ballena, the main club strip in Magaluf, Majorca ( PA )

Young holidaymakers who travel abroad every year to work in the hospitality industry risk being forced to work long hours for low wages, Home Office officials have said.

There is also a risk that they could be working illegally, due to a lack of knowledge about EU employment laws, or they could be exploited by criminal gangs operating in the area.

Operation Karetu was initially launched in 2018 amid reports that young Brits were at risk of labour and sexual exploitation while abroad in the Balearic islands.

Border Force officials are advising young people to check they have the right visa and contract before starting a job. Workers should ask about accommodation and rent before travelling, and keep hold of their passport at all times.

Border force officials are warning young people to check their contracts before they go to Ibiza to work in clubs and bars ( PA )

Working while a tourist in the EU is illegal, and if you are not an EU national you will need a job offer, work permit and visa to work as a club rep.

Home Office minister Seema Malhotra said: “Travelling abroad for a summer in the sun is an exciting prospect for thousands of young people across the country, but it’s important they’re able to do that safely.

“Operation Karetu is just one example of Border Force’s work to protect the British public, ensuring young people are kept safe from unscrupulous employers.”

The operation is running until 19 July.