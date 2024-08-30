✕ Close Final moments of seven who died in Bayesian tragedy revealed by fire service boss

Mike Lynch’s wife did not want to leave the scene of the Bayesian wreck without her family, the captain of a boat near the sinking has said.

Karsten Borner, the captain of the Sir Robert Baden Powell, which helped to rescue the 15 survivors of the disaster in Sicily, told People that Angela Bacares “didn’t want to leave because her husband and her daughter were still down”.

British technology tycoon Mr Lynch and one of the daughters he has with Ms Bacares, 18-year-old Hannah, were among the seven people who were killed after his superyacht capsized and went down on 19 August within minutes of being hit by a pre-dawn storm.

The captain’s comments come as three crew members of the British-flagged vessel – captain James Cutfield, ship engineer Tim Parker Eaton and sailor Matthew Griffith – are now all under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck.

The captain, a 51-year-old New Zealand national, “exercised his right to remain silent” as he faced questioning from Italian prosecutors for a third time on Tuesday.

Speaking of the storm, the captain reportedly said previously: “We didn’t see it coming.”

Being placed under investigation does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.

The 56-metre-long (184-foot) yacht’s chef Recaldo Thomas, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo, also died in the tragedy.