A BBC correspondent has moved viewers to tears with a heartfelt speech about how the bells of cathedrals “toll for Ukraine” across the war-torn country.

Lyse Doucet, the broadcaster’s chief international correspondent who is covering the war on the ground in Kyiv, gave a deeply moving account of the importance of the city’s cathedral bells continuing to ring out amid the escalating Russian violence and human tragedy.

Ms Doucet described the ringing as a “reassuring” message to Ukrainians in the capital “that all is not lost and that perhaps someday this country will resume its rhythms and rituals”.

In a live segment on Thursday, journalist Ros Atkins asked about St. Sophia’s cathedral which has been the backdrop for Ms Doucet’s nightly coverage in Kyiv.

“I keep meaning to ask you this as I’m sure some viewers are wondering: what’s the beautiful building behind you that we see every evening?” asked Mr Atkins.

Ms Doucet broke into a soft smile and turned to look at the cathedral behind her.

“Oh yes, isn’t it beautiful?” she said.

"St. Sophia’s. And the bells ring out and, when we used to have another position, it was St. Michael’s Cathedral - absolutely beautiful.

"Before the invasion these glittering domes used to be golden and they lit up the night in this city.”

She continued passionately: “But I have to tell you the bells of St. Michael’s still chime on the hour, the bells, a reassuring on the clock message across the city that all is not lost and that perhaps someday this country will resume its rhythms and rituals.”

BBC’s Lyse Doucet smiles as she describes how the bells reassure people that ‘all is not lost’ amid the devastation of the war (BBC)

“Every time I hear the bells of St. Michael’s it reminds me of another time and it sends a message right across this country, because across this country the monasteries that are still standing, the bells, the bells, they toll for Ukraine.”

Mr Atkins shared the video clip of the emotional exchange on Twitter saying his colleague’s response “captured how this war competes with the rhythm of life as it was”.

“In recent weeks, I’ve often talked with @bbclysedoucet early evening in Kyiv. And I’ve wanted to know about the beautiful dome that’s always behind her,” he said.

“Just now I asked and Lyse’s answer captured how this war competes with the rhythm of life as it was.”

Viewers shared on social media how they were moved with emotion by her beautiful words.

“My now-daily tears moment, this was today’s catalyst. Those bells will ring out across a free Ukraine, and soon,” one person tweeted.

“That just brought me to tears…” said someone else.

“I was lucky enough to hear the bells of St Michael’s in Kyiv a few years ago (and attend a service). This moved me,” another person tweeted.

Many people praised Ms Doucet for her empathetic coverage of the war.

“A truly great and be empathetic correspondent, so much conveyed in such a short segment about the futility of war, but also the hope for the future. Stay safe @bbclysedoucet,” one person said.

“It is beautiful to hear that the bells ring out but there’s a sadness to the word ‘toll’ as well. These bells are ringing and tolling for all of us - I am thankful to you for your presence and reporting,” commented someone else.