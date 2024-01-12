Black bear with PTSD only survivor of Russian onslaught on Ukraine zoo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A black bear who survived starvation and Russian missiles in an abandoned Ukrainian zoo has been settling into his new home in Scotland.

Yampil, named after the village he was found in, was one of the last surviving animals at the zoo abandoned ahead of the onslaught of the Russian invasion.

He was found heavily concussed after a nearby artillery strike and suffering PTSD after being left to fend for himself for five months when rescuers finally arrived just days before he starved to death.

The Asiatic black bear was transported to the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian arriving early on Friday morning.

Asiatic black bear named Yampil who was rescued from the village of Yampil in Ukraine (Natuurhulpcentrum/PA Wire)

“When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke; we were just so amazed he was still alive and well,” said Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo.

Mr Curran added: “When the volunteers found Yampil, a shell had not long exploded near his cage, and he was concussed.

“He was in terrible condition; five more days and they wouldn’t have been able to save him.

“Bears, just like people, can suffer mental health issues similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after they’ve been through something really traumatic.

“That’s why we have the best team on hand to care for him and help make this transition as peaceful and calm for him as possible.”

Yampil was one of only 200 animals to survive the invasion (Natuurhulpcentrum/PA Wire)

Yampil arrived at the zoo in the early hours of Friday and was safely transported to his temporary enclosure where zoo staff hope he will have a peaceful hibernation.

The zoo has a fundraising target of £200,000 for Yampil’s new home, enclosure and upkeep.

So far, £60,000 has been raised from individual donations and from local businesses donating materials to build Yampil’s home.

Mr Curran added: “We have rescued bears before and have some terrific facilities.

“However, Yampil is the first rescued Asiatic black bear we will care for, and he requires a whole new enclosure to match his special needs.

“That’s why Yampil is now settling into a temporary enclosure where he will continue his recovery, or go into hibernation; this will give us time to continue to fundraise for his permanent enclosure and work on building this with the support of our community.

“We are well aware of the cost-of-living crisis and of people’s difficult financial situations, but should anyone be in a position to help, we would really welcome their support and generous donations.”