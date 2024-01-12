Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Ukraine after launching Yemen strike

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is making a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, as the UK announced it will provide £2.5 billion in military aid to the country over the coming year.

It comes just hours after the prime minister authorised strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, as Britain joined the US in Red Sea military action.

Mr Sunak told his cabinet about the strikes on Thursday evening, and – in an unusual move – the government briefed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey.

But a row has erupted over the PM’s failure to seek approval of parliament for the RAF strikes in Yemen, with the Liberal Democrats , the SNP and some Labour MPs demanding the recall of the Commons.

The Ukraine visit comes as the Mr Zelensky pushes allies in the West to give his country more support to fight back against Russian forces, amid fears interest in the war is flagging.

The crisis in the Middle East as Israel continues to bombard Gaza has also turned global attention away from the battle against Vladimir Putin.

The PM and Mr Zelensky will use the one-day visit to sign a new UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, after G7 countries agreed at last year’s Nato summit to sign bilateral security assurances with the country.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Rishi Sunak will meet in Kyiv on Friday (PA Wire)

No 10 said that the new £2.5bn funding package would cover long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security, with the support an increase of £200m on the last two years.

Mr Sunak said: “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

Around £200m will also be spent on a push to procure and produce thousands of military drones, which the government said was the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation. Most are expected to be manufactured in the UK.

The PM will meet Ukrainian emergency workers during the visit, with Mr Sunak also expected to announce a further £18m in aid. Funding and resources will also be provided for English language training in the country, No 10 said.

The Ukrainian leader has begun the year with a visit to several Baltic states in a bid to drum up support.

Mr Zelensky has said that Ukraine particularly needs air defence systems to fend off Russian aerial barrages. More than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv.

The PM has stressed the UK’s continued backing for Kyiv ahead of his meeting with Mr Zelensky. Mr Sunak said that the UK recognises that Ukrainian “security is our security”.

He added: “Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.”

Mr Sunak made his first visit to Ukraine in November 2022, weeks after entering No 10. The UK has been among the most vocal backers of Ukraine, with Mr Zelensky visiting London early last year in a historic trip.