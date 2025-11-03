Prosecutor reveals why pregnant British teenager was freed from Georgia prison early

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pregnant British teenager held over drug smuggling offences in Georgia said she is “happy” to be released from prison.

Bella May Culley, a 19-year-old from Teesside, who is eight months pregnant, was arrested at Tbilisi Airport in May while allegedly trying to smuggle 12 kilograms (26.4 pounds) of marijuana and two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of hashish into the country.

The teenager’s baby bump was clearly visible as she walked free, holding hands with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy.

Asked how she felt, Culley said she was “happy” and told reporters that she did not expect to be freed.

Georgian prosecutors were considering a two-year sentence, but “decided to consider the time she has already served”, Prosecutor Vakhtang Tsalughelashvili told AP.

open image in gallery Culley could have faced a penalty of up to 15 years ( AP )

She was found guilty by a Georgian court on Monday and sentenced to five months and 25 days in prison, the total time she had already spent in custody.

“We reviewed the case, taking into account the confession of the accused, her age and condition, and ultimately, the parties reached an agreement,” Tsalughelashvili added.

Culley’s family has paid more than £137,000 as part of a plea deal aimed at reducing her sentence.

She could have faced a penalty of up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Culley and her mother both cried as the verdict was read out and embraced when the hearing finished.

open image in gallery Culley said she was ‘relieved’ at being released, as she appeared overwhelmed ( Reuters )

Ms Kennedy told the AP she thought she would only see her daughter after the birth of her grandson.

“It was totally unexpected,” she said.

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, told AP that Culley would be given her passport and would be free to leave the country on Monday.

Ms Kennedy suggested that her grandson should be named after Mr Salakhaia.

The teenager has previously described being tortured by gangsters in Thailand and forced to bring the drugs into the country

Mr Salakhaia has told reporters that Culley showed visible physical signs of torture upon her arrival in Georgia.