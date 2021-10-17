AP News Digest 2:20 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————

MIGRATION-RESCUE-AIRCRAFT — As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases to nearby ships and authorities who have increasingly ignored their pleas. By Renata Brito. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

HAITI AMERICANS KIDNAPPED — A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BILL CLINTON-HOSPITALIZED — Bill Clinton was released from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. By Haven Daley. SENT: 490 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPENDING-CITIES — Some cities are urging President Joe Biden’s administration to loosen its rules for spending $350 billion of coronavirus relief money directed toward state and local governments. The American Rescue Plan already provides significant leeway on spending decisions. But local governments that can show revenue losses have even greater flexibility to spend the money as they see fit. Some cities say the Treasury Department’s rule for calculating revenue losses masks the depth of their financial problems. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,1900 words, photos.

GAMBIA-TOUFAH JALLOW — Toufah Jallow first became popular as Gambia’s scholarship winner in a contest for young women with academic promise. Now, she is the face of empowerment for a generations of women who, because of her, feel more emboldened to talk about sexual violence. By Carley Petesch. SENT: 900 words, photo.

CAPITOL BREACH-SELF REPRESENTATION — Some of the defendants charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol are turning away defense lawyers and electing to represent themselves, undeterred by their lack of legal training or repeated warnings from judges. That choice already has led to some curious legal maneuvers and awkward exchanges in court. SENT: 1,180 words. photos. This story is the Monday Spotlight

ALZHEIMER'S DRUG — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

KNIFE ATTACK-POLICE SHOOTING — Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer. SENT: 150 words.

BRITAIN EARTHSHOT PRIZE — Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize environmental award. SENT: 300 words, photo.

INDIA-FLOODS — Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India. SENT: 200 words, photos.

OBIT-DAN-BENISHEK — Former US Rep. Dan Benishek of Michigan dies at age 69. SENT: 270 words, photo.

——————————————————-————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————————-————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RUSSIA — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. SENT: 350 words, photo.

NATIONAL LAB-VACCINE LAWSUIT — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. SENT: 530 words.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month’s Virginia governor’s election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are” in future contests with even higher stakes. SENT; 560 words, photos.

HOUSE STAFFER-CHILD PORN — Police say a man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography. SENT: 220 words.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

CALIFORNIA OIL SPILL — Investigators believe a massive cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline. SENT: 560 words, photos.

REDISTRICTING-TEXAS — Texas lawmakers are on the brink of finishing redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. SENT: 840 words, photos.

LOUISIANA ALLIGATORS — Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. SENT: 710 words, photo.

----------------------—

INTERNATIONAL

----------------------—

BRITAIN-LAWMAKER-KILLED — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. SENT: 650 words, photos.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA — Japan’s new prime minister said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. SENT: 310 words, photo.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli military says it has reprimanded an officer who used excessive force against protesters in the occupied West Bank. The punishment was announced Sunday in response to a pair of recent incidents, including pushing a 65-year-old Israeli peace activist to the ground. SENT: 600 words.

MIGRATION-POLAND-PROTEST — Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities. SENT: 370 words, photos.

ISRAEL-LAST AFGHAN JEW — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call. SENT: 800 words, photo.

GERMANY-POLITICS — Germany’s Green party has given its blessing to opening formal coalition talks on a new government that would speed up the country’s exit from coal-fueled power and the expansion of renewable energy. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SPAIN-VOLCANO — Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began. SENT: 220 words, photos.

———————

SCIENCE

———————

RUSSIA-SPACE STATION — A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. SENT: 310 words, photos.

———————

BUSINESS

———————

DEERE-STRIKE-IMPACT — Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods. More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer. SENT: 340 words, photos.

--------------------——--------—

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

-------------------------—--——-

MUSIC-FLEA — Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become a Los Angeles institution. As the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist turned 59 on Saturday, his Silverlake Conservatory of Music turned 20. SENT: 550 words, photos.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates. SENT: 670 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

FBC--T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010. The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2;30 p.m.

BBN-NLCS-DODGERS-BRAVES -- Max Scherzer is back on the mound in a more familiar role, starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series as they try to avoid a big deficit against Ian Anderson and the Braves. Atlanta won the series opener with Austin Riley's walk-off hit. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 11 p.m. Game starts at 7:38 p.m

BBA-ALCS-ASTROS-ALTUVE AND CORREA — When it comes to dynamic duos, there’s often a clear-cut top dog and a trusty sidekick. That’s not the case with second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston’s middle-infield combo who both shine equally bright for the Astros. UPCOMING: 770 words, photos, by 6 p.m. With BBA-ALCS-RED SOX — The Red Sox are back in Boston for three games, with a chance to close out the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo by 7 p.m.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

----------------------------—

At the Nerve Center, Dave Clark can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.