Boris Johnson has spoken Russian in a video appeal to the nation to find out for themselves the truth about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a video message directed to the Russian people, he highlighted the alleged massacre in the town of Bucha and encouraged them to learn about the reality of Russia’s brutal offensive.

The British prime minister said the Russian population only needed an online VPN connection to gain access to independent information from around the world.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war,” he said.

“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself.”

Speaking in Russian, he added: “Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he’s acting in your name.”

It is not the first time Mr Johnson has appealed directly to the Russian public in their own language. Two days after the war broke out in late February, the prime minister spoke Russian in an address to its citizens, saying: “I do not believe this war is in your name”.

He also spoke Ukrainian after urging an end to the conflict “because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine”.

Ukrainian Soldiers inspect destroyed Russian military machinery in the city of Bucha (EPA)

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the northern town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians.

Russia has called the allegations of the killing of civilians a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council that those responsible should immediately face war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

Appearing via video, he said that civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.

“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” he said.

He said that both those who carried out the killings and those who gave the orders “must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes” in front of a tribunal similar to what was used in postwar Germany.

Read the transcript of Mr Johnson’s video appeal in full below:

“The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts. [Spoken in Russian]

“The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world. “Civilians massacred – shot dead with their hands tied.

“Women raped in front of their young children.“Bodies crudely burned, dumped in mass graves, or just left lying in the street.

“The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war.

“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself.“A stain that will only grow larger and more indelible every day this war continues.

“But don’t just take my word for it.

“All you need is VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world. “And when you find the truth, share it.“Those responsible will be held to account.

“And history will remember who looked the other way.

“Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. [Spoken in Russian]“But I cannot believe he’s acting in your name. [Spoken in Russian]”