Brigitte Macron hits out at gender-neutral French grammar system

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife has expressed her opposition toward a recent surge in the use of a gender-inclusive form of French because of her love of the language.

“Inclusive writing”, a gender-neutral spelling system which is being employed by academic institutions and some authorities, has become a hot topic in the culture wars between the left-leaning youth and the country’s conservatives.

Speaking to L’Obs magazine, Brigitte Macron said:“Learning French is already difficult. Let’s not add complexity to complexity. It’s a cultural position.”

She explained she was not against adults choosing to change gender, but insisted she was speaking for “the silent majority” in rejecting moves to promote alterations to the French language,

French, unlike English, is a gendered language in which all nouns are assigned a feminine or masculine article. For example, the weekend (le weekend) is rendered masculine while jam (la confiture) is feminine.

This increasingly popular system, however, seeks to create an alternative, gender-inclusive equivalient, requiring the the speaker to affix a hyphenated -e and -s to add feminine and plural senses to masculine adjectives and nouns. So, the students (les étudiants) becomes les étudiantes —both female and male students are referred to through the addition of the feminine ‘e’.

Though France does not have an official equivalent to the English they/them pronoun, inclusive writing opts for the use of iel (singular) or iels (plural), a mixture of il (he) and elle (she) prounounced “yell”.

While inclusive spelling is now used by the socialist-led Paris council and the Sorbonne, some institutions, such as Academie Française – a government agency which heads up matters pertaining to the French language – continue to dismiss the system as symptom of American “woke” culture.

Indeed, in 2017, the council ruled that the form was counterproductive to promoting inclusivity and was “harmful to the practice and comprehension of the French language”.

Though Ms Macron rarely takes to the political stage, last year she attacked the Robert dictionary for listing the iel pronoun.

“There are two pronouns, il and elle,” she said then. “The language is beautiful. And two pronouns are fine,” she said.