Dozens of Brits have volunteered to fight alongside Ukrainian forces as the Russian invasion intensifies, with one saying it is “the right thing to do”.

Groups of people have been arriving at the Ukrainian embassy in west London to heed president Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for foreign fighters to join up and enlist in the army.

At the weekend Liz Truss said she would “absolutely” support British nationals who chose to join the fight against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s military forces.

But that advice contradicts Foreign Office advice against all travel to Ukraine. And Boris Johnson today said “the UK is not actively” encouraging volunteers to fight abroad, warning that “we have laws in our country about international conflicts and how they must be conducted.”

Despite caution from politicians, a number of Brits have decided they will join the Ukrainians as they come under assault from Russian troops.

Roger Conway, 34, has no experience in the armed forces but immediately sent his information to an email address he collected at the embassy gate.

Roger Conway has no experience in the armed forces but has still signed up to fight (SWNS)

Mr Conway, from Newcastle, said: “I’ve never been in but I’ve not got kids, I’m 34, feel fit.

“We’ve convinced ourselves that we’re stepping in and we’re helping by having Facebook photos and tweeting solidarity but it doesn’t really make a difference to anyone. Solidarity doesn’t look real if you don’t do anything.”

He has “absolutely no idea” where he could be sent but said he thinks he will get some training from the Ukrainian military.

Mr Conway, a finance contractor, said he does not need to inform anyone at work about his decision to go, and he is not really in touch with his parents.

Alex Pickett, 32, from Andover in Hampshire, leaves after receiving details on how to sign up to join the Ukrainian armed forces at the Ukrainian Embassy in west London (PA)

Asked if he is scared, he said: “Possibly a little but that’s no reason not to do anything in life. I’m ready, I think.”

While he does not know any Ukrainians well, he said he has the impression they are “nice people” after spending six weeks travelling around the country in 2018, including to Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Liam Hawkins, 30, drove to the Ukrainian embassy from Deptford, south-east London, to sign up to help refugees stuck at the border in a humanitarian capacity.

Liam Hawkins arrives to sign up to join the Ukrainian armed forces at the Ukrainian Embassy in west London (PA)

The 30-year-old father told reporters: “I haven’t slept since this invasion and I just can’t stay at home with my babies and my missus and do nothing.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong, regardless of nationality or creed or whatever.

“I’ve got a good life here in England, I’ve got a good job, I make plenty of money.

An embassy staff member talks to a man who arrived to sign up to join the Ukrainian armed forces outside the Ukrainian Embassy (PA)

“Sit there and count your money when this is going on next door? Doesn’t mean nothing, so I’m going to do the right thing.

“I know it’s dangerous, people are trying to talk me out of it, but I believe I can make a difference.”

Lucas Pedrangello, 23, moved from Parana in south Brazil over a year ago, where he fought against drug lords and traffickers as an infantry soldier.

Lucas Pedrangello, 23 , from Brazil who has a military background, is keen to sign up (SWNS)

He said: “I am here as a missionary from Christ, and want to help the fight in Ukraine.

“It is the life I want to lead, I want to help as many people as possible, and I want to do what I can.

“The Ukrainian people deserve better, they have been through such hardship.

“I want to help the people, I can’t just sit at home, I need to be out and fighting. It is not in my nature, but I want to do what I can.”

Oliver Miller, 29, a mechanical engineering student from Chelmsford, Essex, said he is “hoping to go out and help somehow”.

“Obviously, the conflict in Ukraine has been going on for a while, conflict with Russia dabbling in stuff they shouldn’t has been going on for even longer.

“I don’t want to sound cliched and cheesy, but sometimes it’s something you feel like you have to do.

This infographic, created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista, shows the relative military strength of Ukraine and Russia (Statista/The Independent)

“And quite frankly, I kicked myself over not doing anything about Donbas, and I know I’ll kick myself if I don’t do anything about this.”

He said he has not told his “very supportive” family and girlfriend, adding: “Not sure how supportive they’ll be of this decision, we shall see.”

Leon Dawson, who runs a gym in Molesey, Surrey, told Sky News he was prepared to lose his life in defending the Ukrainian people.

Leon Dawson, 37, has signed up to fight against Russian forces in Ukraine (Sky News)

The 37-year-old said: “We don’t want to die. We’re obviously scared. But if we’re scared, we can imagine how the innocent women and children feel.

“I can’t sit here and just let that happen. In years to come, I think a lot of young men in our position will regret not being involved and not helping.”

Mr Dawson, who signed up at the embassy on Monday, added: “We’ve been watching the news, we’ve been seeing what’s happening. We just thought we could make a difference so we’ve come to help.”

Mr Dawson’s friend Tom Konarzewski, who runs a dog care business, also joined the war effort. He told the broadcaster: “What we’ve seen on the TV, in my opinion, is wrong. We’d like to get over there as soon as possible.”

Mr Dawson’s friend Tom Konarzewski has also signed to fight the war (Sky News)

Andrew Duda, Wolverhampton branch chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said he had “had some phone calls” from people in the UK wanting to travel to fight the Russians in Ukraine, but had referred them to the embassy in London.

He said: “Anybody that does want to fight, we’ve been told to advise them to contact the Ukrainian embassy in London.

“I’m not sure what the procedure is once people get to the embassy, but that’s what we’ve been told.”

Additional reporting by PA and SWNS