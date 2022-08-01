British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
Reports suggest vessel may have swerved to avoid collision with another boat
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.
The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.
However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.
Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.
Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.
The man who died is thought to have been the owner of the 70-foot yacht, according to state broadcaster Rai.
The vessel is understood to have hit rocks off the coastline as the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani Islands at about 8.40pm on Sunday.
It is believed the incident may have happened as the yacht’s captain attempted to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with another boat.
The vessel, which was half submerged under water following the crash, is said to have already been recovered and towed to the port of Porto Cervo.
Porto Cervo is located on the Costa Smeralda – a stretch of coastline in the northeast of Sardinia famous for its beaches and luxury resorts.
It is a popular location for the rich and famous, who often frequent its yacht-dotted marina.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies