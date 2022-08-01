British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.

The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.

However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.

Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.

Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.

The man who died is thought to have been the owner of the 70-foot yacht, according to state broadcaster Rai.

The luxury seaside resort of Porto Cervo sprung up in the 1960s and is a popular spot for luxury yachts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The vessel is understood to have hit rocks off the coastline as the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani Islands at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

It is believed the incident may have happened as the yacht’s captain attempted to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with another boat.

The vessel, which was half submerged under water following the crash, is said to have already been recovered and towed to the port of Porto Cervo.

Porto Cervo is located on the Costa Smeralda – a stretch of coastline in the northeast of Sardinia famous for its beaches and luxury resorts.

It is a popular location for the rich and famous, who often frequent its yacht-dotted marina.