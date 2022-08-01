Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

Reports suggest vessel may have swerved to avoid collision with another boat

Chiara Giordano
Monday 01 August 2022 10:56
Comments
<p>A British man has died and six other people are injured after a luxury yacht crashed near Porto Cervo, in Sardinia</p>

A British man has died and six other people are injured after a luxury yacht crashed near Porto Cervo, in Sardinia

(Getty Images)

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.

The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.

However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.

Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.

Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.

Recommended

The man who died is thought to have been the owner of the 70-foot yacht, according to state broadcaster Rai.

The luxury seaside resort of Porto Cervo sprung up in the 1960s and is a popular spot for luxury yachts

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The vessel is understood to have hit rocks off the coastline as the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani Islands at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

It is believed the incident may have happened as the yacht’s captain attempted to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with another boat.

The vessel, which was half submerged under water following the crash, is said to have already been recovered and towed to the port of Porto Cervo.

Porto Cervo is located on the Costa Smeralda – a stretch of coastline in the northeast of Sardinia famous for its beaches and luxury resorts.

It is a popular location for the rich and famous, who often frequent its yacht-dotted marina.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in