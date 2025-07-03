Investigation launched after British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu
The man’s body has been taken to Corfu General Hospital for an autopsy
Authorities are investigating after a British tourist died on a cruise ship travelling through Corfu.
A 67-year-old man died while on a cruise ship that was flying a Maltese flag, the Corfu Port Authority said in a statement.
The man’s body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy and the authority is investigating his death, they added.
"In the morning hours today, the Corfu Port Authority was informed of the death of a 67-year-old foreign passenger (British citizen) on a cruise ship (C/Z) flying the Maltese flag in the port of Corfu,” the statement said.
"The body was transferred to the Corfu General Hospital for an autopsy.
"A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Corfu Central Port Authority."
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”
The death comes after another British man went missing on the Greek island of Karpathos, sparking a large-scale search in rough terrain.
The man’s disappearance was reported on Saturday by an accommodation owner, who had not heard from her guest since the previous day, according to Greek newspaper Ethnos.
A search involving teams from the fire department, Greek police and local residents and volunteers was immediately launched, and the man’s hire car was found, but despite days of searching, there has been no report that he has been found.
His vehicle was located in a remote area of Tristomo, making the search effort difficult, local media reported.
The search was bolstered with a five-member hiking team from Rhodes, who joined the operation on Wednesday according to Karpathiaka Nea. Rescue teams are also using a drone to help track the man down.
The man had reportedly gone hiking in the area several days ago, and the island has been experiencing temperatures of up to 34C each day.
