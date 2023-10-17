Watch live view of house as police search property after Brussels gunman arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the house police are investigating after a gunman killed two Swedish citizens in Brussels.

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon, in the centre of Belgium’s capital on Monday night (16 October).

He was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter, triggering a massive manhunt and prompting Belgium to raise its terror alert to the highest level.

The suspected assailant was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood, Belgian media reported on Tuesday morning.

A 45-year-old Tunisian man, suspected of the killings, died in hospital from his wounds.

Belgium’s federal prosecution office confirmed the information reported by the media, telling Reuters it was still uncertain if the person shot is indeed the assailant.

The violent incident came ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier game between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some three miles away.