Brussels shooting live: Two Swedes shot dead as Belgium police probe possible terror attack
Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier cancelled at half-time of match
Emergency services on scene after two people shot dead in Brussels
Two Swedes were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.
Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. The bearded man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.
The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some three miles away. Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures were added.
The second half of the match was later called off after players reportedly refused to return to the field. A message from the Swedish FA, sent to supporters advised fans to remain inside the stadium.
Footage showed security personnel ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates. Nearby Metro stations were also reportedly closed.
Belgian royal palace issues statement over shooting
The Belgian royal palace said it was “shocked” by the shooting. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victims, their families and loved ones. We support the security forces who are currently doing their utmost to track down the perpetrator,” the palace said on social media.
Perpetrator identified as a man of Tunisian origin who was illegally staying in Belgium
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo told reporters today that “the perpetrator is said to be a man of Tunisian origin who was staying illegally in our country”.
He also said that security would be increased in sensitive areas including those belonging to the Swedish community.
“The perpetrator targeted Swedish supporters. It was said to be a man of Tunisian origin who was staying illegally in our country,” he said.
“Two lives were cut short, mown down by the most extreme cruelty. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their loved ones, their relatives. We offer our condolences,” he added.
Brussel schools to remain open on Tuesday, PM says
Schools in Brussels will remain open today despite the suspect still being at large.
HLN reported that schools are “not staying closed due to the heightened terror” threat following Monday night’s attack in Brussels.
According to prime minister Alexander De Croo, who addressed a press conference, “there is no reason to close schools”.
“Everyone is now looking for a foothold. In any case, with our country, with our excellent security services, we are doing everything we can to track down the perpetrator,” Belgian minister of the interior Annelies Verlinden said.
European leaders condemn ‘cowardly’ attack
European political leaders sent their condolences to Sweden and its leaders following the attack – in which two Swedish nationals were killed – describing it as “cowardly”.
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “I want to express my deepest condolences to @SwedishPM Kristersson and the Swedish people who have lost two of their compatriots tonight in the cowardly attack in Brussels. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”
French president Emmanuel Macron added: “We are thinking of the victims of this cowardly attack, as well as our Belgian and Swedish friends, whose shock we share.”
Belgian prime minister says shooting victims ‘cut down by extreme brutality’
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo addressed a press conference this morning and said Monday night was meant to be “a wonderful soccer party” and the victims had been “cut down by extreme brutality”.
“Terrorism is directed against people everywhere,” he said. “Terrorists will never defeat us and we are fighting it together with our Swedish friends.
“Moments like these are a heavy ordeal but we are never going to let ourselves be intimidated by them.”
Suspect ‘claimed to be a member of Isis’
Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported that the gunman had released a video on Facebook in which he claimed to be a member of Isis.
He said he had shot people to “avenge the Muslims”.
The suspected perpetrator is from Schaerbeek – a municipality in Belgium – and is believed to be “radicalised”, HLN added.
In a video posted on social media, a man identifying himself as the attacker said “he was inspired by the Islamic State”, the spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Duyse, said on the LN24 news channel.
Eyewitness describes horror of Brussels attack
An eyewitness has described being frozen in shock at the moment the gunman discharged his weapon.
Speaking with the Belgian LN24 channel, the witness who was identified as Sulayman said: “I stood there frozen, I didn’t move. I was shocked by what happened, even now I am still in shock. It was a man who came, pushed me, told me to start running if I wanted to stay alive.”
Meanwhile, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said: “The heart of Europe is hit by violence. My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the deadly attack in the centre of Brussels.”
Swedish prime minister urges Swedes in Belgium to stay ‘vigilant’
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson urged Swedes in Belgium to be vigilant after the attack by a gunman left two Swedes dead.
Mr Kristersson was quoted as saying by the Swedish TT news agency: “The Swedes on the ground are asked to be vigilant and to follow the instructions of the Belgian authorities with attention. My thoughts tonight are with the dead, the wounded and their loved ones.”
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom wrote on X/Twitter: “Devastated by the news of two Swedish football supporters murdered in Brussels tonight and a third person being seriously wounded. All my thoughts are with their families and loved ones.”
He assured that the Swedish authorities are “working closely with their Belgian partners to find the murderer”.
Police and lawmakers try to assuage residents’ fears after attack
The city’s mayor Philippe Close posted on X: “Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilising to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the minister of the interior. I am at the crisis centre… to ensure coordination.”
Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the shooting victims. He wrote on X: “My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. I am closely following the situation, together with the ministers of justice and home affairs from [the Belgian Crisis Centre]. We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant.”
The suspect is still at large, hours after the attack.
