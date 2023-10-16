Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of Belgium and Sweden fans were locked inside the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels after a fatal shooting in the city on Monday evening.

The Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier was suspended at half-time with the sides drawing 1-1 and later abandoned, with the incident three miles away.

The Swedish players told Uefa they did not want to play the second half of the match, with more than 35,000 fans attending, and the Belgium players were in agreement, according to Swedish broadcaster TV6.

Police say two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the Belgian city, with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirming the victims were Swedish.

Belgium fans inside the stadium as the match is abandoned after a shooting in Brussels (REUTERS)

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter

Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals, with the country’s football association urging fans to remain inside the stadium and stay calm.

A statement from the SvFF read: “For security reasons, the Belgian police want Swedish supporters to stay in the arena. Take part in information from officials, responsible authorities and SvFF's staff on site.

“We will return when the Belgian authorities provide us with new information. Keep calm and take care of each other.”

Fredrik Reinfeldt, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF), called the news “devastating”.

While Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo “offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

An hour after the match was suspended, reports suggested the atmosphere inside the stadium was “calm”, though many fans were unable to access the internet.

Supporters in the stands after suspension of the Euro 2024 group F qualifying match (AP)

The Belgian FA also confirmed: “Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

While Uefa added: "Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned.”

Viktor Gyokeres had given Sweden the lead, though Romelu Lukaku equalised for the hosts, who sit top of Group F and already secure of a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.