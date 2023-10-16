Gunman at large after fatally shooting two people in Brussels

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals.

The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.

The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some 3 miles away. Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures have been added.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood, The Associated Press reported, though no further information was made immediately available.

Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported that the perpatrator of the crimes had released a video on Facebook, in which he claimed to be a member of IS. The man said he had shot the people “avenge the Muslims”.

It comes at a time of heightened politcal and religious tension around the world, following the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, and ensuing conflict. At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to increasing international drug trafficking.

HLN reported that members of federal law enforcement are being consulted about possible terrorist motives behind the shooting. The case is currently being handled by local police, but could be taken over by federal agents if it is deemed necessary.

In a post on X, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo called the attack “cowardly” and asked citizens to be “vigilant”.

“My deepest condolences to the relatives of the cowardly assassination attempt in Brussels,” he wrote: “I am monitoring developments together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from the National Crisis Centre.

“We are monitoring the situation and would like to ask the residents of Brussels to be vigilant.”

Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden also condemned the “terrible shooting” on X, and said the shooter would be “tracked down.”

“An investigation by the police and the public prosecutor’s office is underway. I am monitoring the situation and the measures to be taken from the National Crisis Centre,” she wrote.

The shooting took place at around 7.15pm local time. As of 9.30pm the shooter remained at large.

More follows …