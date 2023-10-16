Brussels shooting live updates: Two Swedes shot dead as Belgium police probe possible terror attack
Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket firing several shots
Emergency services on scene after two people shot dead in Brussels
Two people were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.
Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals.
The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.
The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some 3 miles away. Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures were added.
The second half of the match was later called off, after players reportedly refused to return to the field. A message from the Swedish FA, sent to supporters advised fans to remain inside the stadium.
Footage showed security personnel ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates. Nearby Metro stations were also reportedly closed.
Macron expresses ‘solidarity’ with Belgium
Writing on X, French president Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Belgium, and shared his “shock” at the violent attack.
“I have just spoken with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to express the solidarity of the French in this terrible moment that Brussels is going through,” he said.
“We are thinking of the victims of this cowardly attack, as well as our Belgian and Swedish friends, whose shock we share.”
Threat level raised to highest ‘level 4’ in Brussels and nearby region
The National Crisis Centre said that it had increased the threat level in the Brussels region to “level 4”. The organisation requested “active vigilance” from civilians and advised against “unnecessary movement”.
It added that the threat level across the rest of the nation would raised to the second-highest.
Earlier, the NCC urged members of the public not to share pictures or videos of the victims on social media, out of respect for their families.
Belgian federal prosecutors have confirmed that one other person has been injured in the Brussels attacks, on top of the two dead.
The prosecutor’s office said that although the man claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State (IS) there was so far no link between the attack and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Belgium v Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier called off
The second half of a qualifier game for the 2024 Euros between Belgium and Sweden at the Heysel Stadium, some 3 miles away, was called off.
Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures were added.
Footage showed security personnel ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates.
Belgian politicians condemn ‘cowardly’ attack
Belgian Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden condemned the “terrible shooting” on X, and said the shooter would be “tracked down.”
“An investigation by the police and the public prosecutor’s office is underway. I am monitoring the situation and the measures to be taken from the National Crisis Centre,” she wrote.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described attack “cowardly” and asked citizens to be “vigilant”.
Watch live: Police cordon scene after two people shot dead in Brussels
Police quick to arrive
Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood, though were able to provide further information.
Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported that the perpatrator of the crimes had released a video on Facebook, in which he claimed to be a member of IS. The man said he had shot the people “avenge the Muslims”.
It comes at a time of heightened politcal and religious tension around the world, following the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, and ensuing conflict.
Belgium stadium on lockdown with thousands of fans held inside after Brussels shooting
The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended after a fatal shooting in Brussels.
Jack Rathborn has all the details.
Belgium stadium on lockdown with fans held after Brussels shooting
The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended after a fatal shooting in Brussels
Gunman still at large in Brussels
A man suspected of shooting two Swedish nationals in Brussels as of around 11pm local time.
Footage shared online showed the man, who was wearing a bright orange jacket and white helmet, speeding away from the crime scene on a scooter.
The violent incident took place at around 7.15pm local time, according to authorities.
