Footage shows the moments before two Swedish people were shot dead in Brussels on Monday night (16 October).

In a video circulating on social media, people can be seen running for their lives as gunshots ring out in the centre of Belgium’s capital city.

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in Brussels and the second-highest level across the rest of the nation.

The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for Euro 2024 between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some three miles away.

Belgian media reported the suspected assailant was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood of Brussels on Tuesday morning.