Police on scene of Brussels shooting as Belgium raises terror alert to highest level

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in Brussels and the second-highest level across the rest of the nation after two Swedish people were shot dead in the city centre on Monday night (16 October).

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon.

The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for Euro 2024 between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some three miles away.

The suspected assailant was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood of Brussels on Tuesday morning, Belgian media reported.