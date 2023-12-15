For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a small boat crossing the English Channel sank early this morning, according to French authorities.

The boat, carrying 66 migrants, was discovered shipwrecked around 6km (3.7 miles) from the French coast at around 1am on Friday.

The survivors have been taken to Calais, where the injured person is being treated in hospital. Searches are continuing by air and sea, the coastguard said.

The boat was discovered with a deflated tube surrounded by people in the water as the coastguards rushed to rescue them.

Tory minister Andrew Griffith said the death in the Channel showed why the crossing was “not a safe route” and why Rishi Sunak was “cracking down on the terrible trade of people traffickers”.

But campaigners said the “avoidable tragedy” showed why the government had to open up more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

So far this year more than 29,000 people have reached the UK in small boats. This represents a fall of around a third on the same period last year.

File photo of migrants crossing the English Channel in a small boat (PA Wire)

Reacting to the incident on Sky News, Tory science minister Mr Griffith said: “It shows once again the importance of cracking down on the terrible trade of people traffickers in the Channel. It is not a safe route, it is not a safe crossing. People shouldn’t need to do that.

The minister said it showed why it was “really important” to push the Rwanda bill through parliament “to absolutely remove the incentive, break the economic model of people smugglers, so that we can stop this terrible trade”.

Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds said there “needs to be far more done to break up” the human trafficking gangs that are facilitating migrant boat crossings.

She told Sky News: “It is obviously absolutely awful, heartbreaking news. One can barely imagine what it must have been like in the middle of the night with freezing cold water and the terror and fear for people on that vessel.”

The Labour frontbencher added: “And I think yet again this underlines really that the criminal people-smuggling gangs are putting individuals in absolutely appalling danger … there needs to be far more done to break up those criminal people smuggling gangs.”

Rishi Sunak said his Rwanda Bill will help him deliver his ‘stop the boats’ pledge (PA Wire)

The Sunak government continues to struggle with finalising its plan to send some asylum seekers on deportation flights to Rwanda. The PM claims it will act as a “deterrent” to people crossing.

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the Refugee Council, mourned “yet another terrible and avoidable tragedy” – saying there was an “urgent” need for the government to offer more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

“Instead, the government is pushing ahead with its unworkable and unprincipled Rwanda plan as well as shutting down existing safe ways to get to the UK,” he said.

The campaigner added: “People flee persecution and violence out of desperation, to find safety and protect their families. The government must take action now and respond in a compassionate way to prevent future tragedies and protect human life.”

The UK government has said that “stopping the boats” crossing the English Channel is a key political priority and is pushing ahead with a plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite the Supreme Court ruling that the policy is unlawful.

Previously, the Home Office said the “unacceptable” number of people making the crossing is “placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system”.

There were more than 45,700 arrivals in 2022. There were 28,526 in 2021, compared with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019 and 299 in 2018.

The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world, with 600 tankers and 200 ferries passing through it every day.

In August, at least six people died after a boat carrying migrants sank in the Channel off the French coast.